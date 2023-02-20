Gia Giudice Slams Joe Gorga As “Opportunistic” For Posting Reunion With Joe Giudice On Social Media

Ever since Gia Giudice stood up to her uncle Joe Gorga on Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans have been divided. Some thought that the eldest of Teresa Giudice’s daughters should have shown her uncle more respect. Others praised her for speaking her mind and felt like she did handle her confrontation with him respectfully.

Regardless, Gia has always been known for being very protective of her father Joe “Juicy” Giudice. And she had no problem calling her uncle out on social media when he posted about meeting up with her dad.

As reported by Page Six, Joe posted a video of their reunion in the Bahamas, where Juicy has been living. I have never loved this nickname but for the sake of clarity, I’m just going to call him Juicy here. Moving on. The two former foes who once physically fought through their problems, seemed to be all smiles in their reunion.

Joe captioned the post, “Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there.” He added, “We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it.”

But Gia wasn’t buying it and took to the comments to rip her uncle. “This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father,” she wrote.

Gia then slammed him, saying, “you are such a [sic] opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.” Whew, Gia held nothing back on this one! And can you blame her? Joe has been talking smack on her dad for years.

Joe tried to defend himself and responded to Gia, quite condescendingly in my opinion. Said Joe, “We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart.” Telling your niece to get the hate out of her heart after watching you tear apart her family for years is….a choice.

Never being one to miss an opportunity, Melissa Gorga jumped into the comments and made the exact same comment as her husband. Fans were quick to put it together and deduced that Melissa had actually made the comment first. She denied it and said that Joe accidentally wrote his from her account. Sure, girl!

Gia has clearly held these feelings for awhile, and first called out Joe on Season 12 of RHONJ. She called him “disrespectful” for speaking negatively about her father, prompting fans to take sides.

Given the history between Joe and Juicy, her feelings aren’t exactly misplaced. Aside from their physical fight(s), Joe has accused Juicy of all kinds of things. One of the most damning comments included that Juicy put “[his] mother in her f—ing grave.” Joe has also accused his former brother-in-law of driving a wedge between him and his now deceased father.

All of that has taken a toll on the families, especially the kids, regardless of their ages. But Gia seemed optimistic back in October when she said of her aunt and uncle, “We don’t really talk as much now, but it’s OK. I’m sure we’ll move forward somehow.”

