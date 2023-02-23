Summer House Star Danielle Olivera Reveals Details Of Breakup With Robert Sieber

Sad news for Danielle Olivera fans. Danielle isn’t a technical OG of the Summer House crew, but she joined in Season 2 and viewers are used to having her around. She has always provided a bit of stability in an incredibly unstable situation.

Danielle has often been single during her tenure on the show. Until this year, she had enjoyed a loyal friendship with Lindsay Hubbard and provided a lot of narration for the Hamptons histrionics. During Season 6 it seemed like Danielle had finally found a fling that stuck. Robert Sieber, the “hot chef” entered the chat and the two began to test the relationship waters.

Viewers got to know Robert as he made frequent appearances on the show and was accepted by the rest of the cast. The couple shared their ups and downs and logistics of trying to make a long distance relationship work. Unfortunately, after over two years of trying to get it right, Danielle and Robert have parted ways.

According to E! News, Danielle is confirming the official break up. She said, “We broke up in November—it’s still hard to say out loud.” Danielle added, ”It’s sad, but I’m finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They’ve been so, so nice to me.”

It would be nice to think any differences Lindsay and Danielle might be experiencing are sidelined while she deals with the end of a two year relationship. Danielle also shared she and Robert aren’t at odds with each other. It was just time to pull the plug. “There’s still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn’t working out.”

She continued, ”If we can’t be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately.” What is this? A rational, thoughtful outlook on love and relationships instead of making each other miserable and burning it to the ground?

Ultimately the effort of trying to make a romance work when you are on opposite sides of the United States obviously comes with it’s fair share of challenges. But kudos to Robert for going where his career took him and Danielle for trying to hang in there.

Danielle shared, ”Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn’t enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways. I’m not the easiest person to be in a relationship—I am awesome—but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I’m so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that’s life.”

As you might expect, Danielle was the first one to voice her insecurities about how it would work. She said, “I expressed unhappiness and when we got into the conversation, it became like a lot and the bubble burst. He was like, ‘I can’t make you happy right now,’ and I was like, ‘OK.'”

Ouch. That definitely had to sting. But this is sometimes the result of being with someone in a very competitive occupation. Now Danielle wants to try and keep it fun while she heals from the breakup.

“I want to go out and have fun. I just want to be single for a while,” Danielle said. “I’m really good at being single, so I’m just going to focus on my career, focus on my app, have fun with my friends and make a ton of mistakes,” she said. On the bright side, it sounds like her remedy for ending a relationship is a typical Summer House episode.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]