Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals The “Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back” In Her Friendship With Danielle Olivera

Summer House is back for Season 7, and things are getting super weird. It seems like all of the OGs who used to escape to their Hamptons’ share house on the weekends have turned into pot-stirring reality stars with more important things to focus on than throwing parties. Well, don’t get them wrong — they’re still going to throw epic parties with over-the-top costumes.

The Good Vibes Tribe is just also all thinking about marriage and settling down in a way that feels odd. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are always the ones starting the trends in this circle.

The most anticipated plot line from the upcoming season is the breakdown of the friendship between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera. HubbHouse is entering the Hamptons house with a few enemies, but she’s blocking them out via her Carl Radke love bubble. Carlito, who is usually the calm one these days, is also going to duke it out with his roomies, particularly Cookie.

For some reason, once Carl put a ring on Lindsay’s finger, the Summer House universe was shaken to its core. Based on the looks of what’s to come in Season 7, it’s only going to get more turbulent. I can’t even imagine who will be included on their wedding guest list at this point.

Lindsay recently spoke to Us Weekly about Summer House Season 7 and the breakdown of her relationship with Danielle. Linds, Danielle, and Carlito were the three amigos with an unbreakable bond until one diamond ring apparently shattered it all.

Well, that’s how it looked after Danielle didn’t publically congratulate her friends on their engagement. Red flag No. 1. In the interview, Lindsay seemed to confirm that the fallout was due, in part, to the engagement. “When we got engaged and the way that she reacted — it was kind of, like, the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Lindsay said.

HubbHouse felt like the vibes between her and Danielle were off well before that moment, but it was the breaking point. Lindsay claims Danielle spends her summer talking smack about Lindsay and her relationship until it boiled over. In fact, Lindsay hopes that she can figure out what went wrong along with the viewers by watching it all playback on TV.

“I spent my entire summer just very confused. I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would’ve ended up,” she added. Me neither. Summer should be fun. Lindsay and Danielle breaking their bond is NOT FUN.

Even though the tides are rough for the two, Lindsay doesn’t think her friendship with Danielle is permanently doomed. “I don’t think anything is ever beyond repair in life. I don’t think any relationship unless it’s, like, extremely abusive is beyond repair,” she said.

Lindsay added that she’s hopeful that watching the show will help the two figure out how to fix their friendship. It’s a nice sentiment, but usually, reality TV tends to escalate the tension in close relationships. I’ve been studying this stuff for years, guys.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]