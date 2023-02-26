Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Meghan King Slams Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Over Alleged Verbal Abuse; Says “It’s Killing Me”

When it comes to toxic exes, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds take the cake. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been publicly fighting her ex-husband since their 2020 divorce. And despite the adage that time heals all wounds, things seem to be worsening for the former couple.

Meghan recently spoke with Page Six and detailed allegations of “verbal abuse” on Jim’s part. Said Meghan, “He makes fun of the way I look, he harasses me. Almost every message — I would say 90 percent — has verbal abuse in it.”

Meghan, who shares three young children with Jim, added that she felt “disgusted” by his recent accusation that she left her kids for a “narcissism retreat.” Jim had taken to social media to slam Meghan for leaving their kids with the nanny instead of him on what he called a “last minute” trip. The single mom shared, “I said, ‘If you would like the children, please take them.’ He never responded.”

She went on to say that it wasn’t until 9 PM the night before her trip that Jim allegedly told her, “Fine, I’ll take the kids.” Unfortunately, Meghan explained, “It was too late. They need to stay with my nanny. This is ridiculous.”

“He tried to ruin my trip. This is textbook behavior of a narcissist. It perpetuates this chauvinistic misogyny,” she added. You know what? She’s not wrong about the misogyny. Regardless of how it went down, Meghan has full legal and physical custody of the kids. So why can’t she take a trip? And if it’s not Jim’s weekend to take them, she’s certainly within her rights to leave them with a trusted caretaker.

As for her retreat, Meghan is proud of what she accomplished. “I am solidifying myself as an entrepreneur. I launched my first retreat, Gaia Haven Wellness, and it was a massive success,” she shared. Meghan continued, “I have the ability — and I did – change so many individual lives; women left feeling empowered with life-long friends and with tools that they can take with them home to improve their daily lives.”

Meghan also noted that the retreat is part of her company, along with hosting a podcast and being an Instagram influencer. Something that Jim puts down, according to Meghan. “You don’t work. Oh, you think Instagram is work?” Meghan claimed Jim has told her.

She continued, “He tells me I’m worthless. I was told I wasn’t a good mother when my babies were newborns because I wanted to have a career and thank God I do.”

As proof of his alleged verbal abuse, Meghan read Page Six a message she claims Jim sent through their court-ordered parenting app, where he called her a “liar” and a “phony.” She confessed, “Every time I get a notification my heart drops.”

Prior verbal abuse claims by Meghan resulted in a temporary restraining order against Jim back in June of 2022. It was dropped a few months later.

But all of this doesn’t mean that Meghan will stay silent. The former housewife, nicknamed a “justice warrior” for her detective work uncovering lies told by Brooks Ayers on the show, said she wants to speak up. “I will not take this lying down. I am going to be a voice for women who don’t have the voice and the second he stops, I stop. I’m not even asking for him to be nice, I’m asking for him to treat me like a human,” Meghan asserted.

The businesswoman concluded, “I’m sick of defending myself against people who think I’m being irrational or exaggerating. This is not an exaggeration. It has gotten worse. It’s unbelievable the amount of abuse that he spews at me,” she added. “It’s killing me.”

Jim’s rep, who is always on speed-dial to respond, said about the allegations, “Jim is very concerned about Meghan’s mental health, particularly these past couple of months. He believes she is spinning out of control and is worried about the effect of this on the children.”

If he’s so concerned, he should take it to court. But something tells me Jim doesn’t want that smoke. Team MK forever (not sorry but please note that all MK opinions are my own and not necessarily the views of this site).

