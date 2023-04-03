Melissa Gorga’s Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga joined the cast in Season 3. Ever since, her fashion chops were “On Display.” Her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, wasn’t happy about sharing the spotlight. But Melissa didn’t care. She was serving Jerseylicious fashion from the jump.

During her first season, she made her mark when she strode down the runway at the Posche fashion show. As she proclaimed in her Season 4 tagline, “I never throw the first punch, but I’m always a knockout.” During her early seasons, Melissa kept her fashion pretty simple. She almost always wore fashions that accented her legs and showed a little skin.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Melissa Gorga attends the “CULO By Mazzucco” Launch at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery on October 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 21: Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” poses at SLS Hotel on July 21, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 12: Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga poses at NASDAQ on October 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: TV personality Melissa Gorga from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” attends the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 03: (L-R) Melissa Gorga, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, and Teresa Giudice of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ attend the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

TODAY — Pictured: Melissa Gorga appears on NBC News’ “Today” show — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

PARSIPPANY, NJ – JULY 13: Melissa Gorga attends the “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Season Six Premiere Party on July 13, 2014 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

MONTCLAIR, NJ – JULY 11: Melissa Gorga hosts a “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” season 7 premiere shopping event at envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on July 11, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Abs & Jabs” Episode 1009 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Evan Goldschneider — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

MONTCLAIR, NJ – JANUARY 14: TV personality Melissa Gorga poses for a picture during the grand opening of envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on January 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – MARCH 25: TV personalities Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend her birthday celebration at Molos on March 25, 2017 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

DAILY POP — Episode 181116 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Gorga of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” poses for a photo on set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Melissa Gorga’s 40th Birthday at Tribeca 360 on March 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Pictured: Melissa Gorga — (Photo by: Dave Kotinsky/Bravo via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Melissa Gorga attends Bronx and Banco NYFW FW23 “La Bohème” at Nubeluz at The Ritz Carlton Nomad on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Melissa opened up her boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, in 2016. Her clothing store is successful enough that she is opening up a second location. I’m sure that her hubby, Joe Gorga, was thrilled. He preferred that his wife stay at home and skip any career ambitions.

Once Melissa opened Envy, her style started to evolve. She took more chances with her looks. The RHONJ star wasn’t afraid to change her hair color. She even sported a long lighter bob for a bit. And in 2019, she even helmed a fashion show for Envy, with her co-stars there to support her.

Basically, New York Fashion Week is Melissa’s jam. When she arrived at the Bronx and Banco’s Fall 2022 event, she was serving summer-time vibes. Her ensemble, which was designed by the label, featured a feathery pink crop top and a sequined skirt. “Ready to ruffle some feathers,” she posted via her Instagram.

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Says She Will Leave Real Housewives Of New Jersey “When The Time Is Right”

While Melissa still favors fashion that shows off her legs, she is also not afraid to rock a crop top. She also loves to wear outfits with cut-outs. Melissa had people talking at a New York Fashion Week event in 2023. She wore a black, long-sleeved high-neck gown. The ensemble was on point and showed off all her curves. Her black, cage-style heels perfectly complimented the look.

So, how has Melissa’s style sense evolved? She chooses looks that are more glamorous. She also has a love affair with sparkles and feathers. Gone are the days of plain outfits without embellishments. Now Melissa is a little more glam and a little less Jersey.

TELL US- DO YOU PREFER MELISSA’S CURRENT FASHION CHOICES? DO YOU MISS THE EARLY RHONJ OUTFITS? IS MELISSA THE BEST DRESSED ON RHONJ?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]