Melissa Gorga’s Looks Over The Years

During her first season, she made her mark when she strode down the runway at the Posche fashion show. As she proclaimed in her Season 4 tagline,“I never throw the first punch, but I’m always a knockout.” During her early seasons, Melissa kept her fashion pretty simple. She almost always wore fashions that accented her legs and showed a little skin.
Melissa opened up her boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, in 2016. Her clothing store is successful enough that she is opening up a second location. I’m sure that her hubby, Joe Gorga, was thrilled. He preferred that his wife stay at home and skip any career ambitions.
Once Melissa opened Envy, her style started to evolve. She took more chances with her looks. The RHONJ star wasn’t afraid to change her hair color. She even sported a long lighter bob for a bit. And in 2019, she even helmed a fashion show for Envy, with her co-stars there to support her.
Basically, New York Fashion Week is Melissa’s jam. When she arrived at the Bronx and Banco’s Fall 2022 event, she was serving summer-time vibes. Her ensemble, which was designed by the label, featured a feathery pink crop top and a sequined skirt. “Ready to ruffle some feathers,” she posted via her Instagram.
While Melissa still favors fashion that shows off her legs, she is also not afraid to rock a crop top. She also loves to wear outfits with cut-outs. Melissa had people talking at a New York Fashion Week event in 2023. She wore a black, long-sleeved high-neck gown. The ensemble was on point and showed off all her curves. Her black, cage-style heels perfectly complimented the look.
So, how has Melissa’s style sense evolved? She chooses looks that are more glamorous. She also has a love affair with sparkles and feathers. Gone are the days of plain outfits without embellishments. Now Melissa is a little more glam and a little less Jersey.
