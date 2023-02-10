Melissa Gorga Says She Will Leave Real Housewives Of New Jersey “When The Time Is Right”

Bad news for you Melissa Gorga haters. It doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere. At least not anytime soon– if she can help it. The longtime housewife joined Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 3 and has been a thorn in sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s side ever since.

Despite the ups and downs, (and I mean some serious downs,) Melissa recently told People that she’s here to stay. When asked if she considered walking away from the show after the serious drama that unfolded this season, Melissa replied, “Yeah, I mean listen, when the time is right. I think we’ll know when the time is right and it’s just not working anymore.”

She continued, “For right now, I love Bravo. I love being a part of the show,” Melissa said. “I feel like we got this right [now]. We got it handled over here, we’re doing okay, but when the time is right, I will walk and I will take it as a wonderful memory.”

The Envy boutique owner added, “I’ll know when it’s time. I’ll know. But I’m not going anywhere as of now. You’re going to have me for a minute.” I love it when housewives assume that the decision is up to them and not Bravo. Lol.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New Jersey Rookie Rachel Fuda Says Teresa Giudice Wrote Her Off For Being Friends With Melissa Gorga

Given how much time she has spent fighting with Teresa on the show, Melissa seems at home within the chaos. And all of that started from when she was cast. Teresa has claimed for years that she was “blindsided” by Melissa and brother Joe Gorga joining the show.

The RHONJ OG stated in December, “Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV. Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back.”

Tre went on to explain, “The reason why I still talk about it now, and it’s been 10 years, is because it was very traumatic. I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family,” she said. “This was my thing. I was excited about it … and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered.”

I feel like as a viewer, Teresa has spent all these years acting out her resentment in the smallest of ways. But when she finally lays out her feelings like this, I can actually understand where she is coming from.

But Melissa feels differently. She is surprised that Teresa is still hanging on to the issue of how the Gorgas joined the show. “It’s the tale as old as time. It’s as old as the sprinkle cookies at this point, okay? This is where I get mind-boggled. It’s like, there’s no new innovations to this. It’s the same story we’ve told,” Melissa stated.

She went on to say, “Nothing new came out, nothing new is happening. It’s the same thing we’ve been saying over and over and over, and the fact that she wants to dig in 10 years ago to make a reason in her head to be mad, is what’s more baffling to me.”

Melissa then mused, “I thought we’re all supposed to be happy here. New life, new marriage. To dig to find something to be mad at, to me, is bonkers and I want nothing to do with it.”

She continued, “I’m not changing my story and she’s not changing hers. She can bark about it all day long. I’m so over it. Her and I have had that conversation a thousand times, and totally lived a normal life since then — we’ve been on vacations together, we’ve held hands, went on girls trips. All of a sudden we’re mad again? I can’t help you anymore,” the mom of three added.

Unfortunately for Melissa, longtime Bravo producer Carlos King outed her a few months ago by confirming that Teresa was unaware of Melissa and Joe being cast on the show.

Whether or not Melissa wants to bury that tidbit, it hardly seems to matter. Melissa spoke to People previously about a reconciliation with Teresa. “I mean, the door’s shut right now. Just is. It’s exhausting, if I’m being honest,” she said. “I think I say that a lot this season. It’s up and down, and in and out, and high and not high. ‘I’m mad,’ ‘I’m not mad.’ ‘I’m going to stab you.’ Just, how about, get away?”

She remarked, “That’s the point I’m at. I’m comfortable enough in my skin. I am secure enough that I don’t feel guilty anymore. I know I’ve always done the right thing. Not perfect, but I’ve really tried to help and fix it, so I’m washing my hands now,” Melissa stated. “I’m done. I’m done with the toxic.”

Melissa diplomatically concluded, “We wish everybody well. I wish her family well. I wish her marriage lasts a thousand years. I really do. I want everyone to be happy and find peace. That’s all I want,” she added.

Which we all know has been uttered a thousand times, if not more. The question is whether or not it will ever actually happen.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT MELISSA OFF THE SHOW? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT SHE WENT BEHIND TRE’S BACK TO GET CAST? SHOULD TERESA LET THE ISSUE GO ALREADY?

[Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo]