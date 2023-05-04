Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Claims Randall Emmett Still Owes Him $75K

Lala Kent’s baby daddy Randall Emmett may be a pickleball aficionado, but he’s not very good about paying his debts. Former Vanderpump Rules bartender Jax Taylor is claiming Lala’s ex-fiancé still owes him $75,000. Yikes! That’s a lot of pasta!

Dude, where’s my money?

On a recent episode of Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright’s When Reality Hits podcast, he claimed to have invested $100k in a film project with Randall some time ago. As he and KFC are no longer getting a reality TV paycheck, the former SUR bartender was looking for a way to provide for his family, which now includes their two-year-old son Cruz.

“So, mind you, I’m not Sony,” Jax ranted, as if he were speaking to Randall. “I’m not Paramount, where I have these huge budgets, [and] insurance that covers things like this. I am Jax Taylor, a family man that you took money from.”

“I need to feed my family,” he continued. “Now I’m watching you on Instagram, going to Miami, having a new girlfriend, spending money, buying new cars, doing all this. It’s so shitty. Where the f*** is my money?”

Maybe Jax needs the assistance of rapper 50 Cent. In April 2019, Fiddy made a public issue of their beef when Rand was slow to repay him the balance of a $1 million dollar investment. He famously threatened violence against the film producer if he didn’t pay what he owed ASAP.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” the rapper texted, posting screenshots of their exchange. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

The feud between the rapper and the movie producer continued over an entire weekend, but the loan was eventually paid back in full.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

