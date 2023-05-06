Tom Sandoval Appears to Reference Raquel Leviss Affair With Lightning Bolt Outfit While Performing

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval pushed the narrative that he’s with Raquel Leviss by wearing a lightning bolt jacket during his band’s latest performance. Sandoval has been trying to keep his public image clean as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has continued on, framing him as the villain. After taking time out of Los Angeles and posting about his newfound jewelry-making abilities, Tom has headed back to performing and sent a strong message with his outfit on the stage at The Space in Westbury, New York.

Sandoval and Raquel’s affair may have turned into a full-blown relationship, especially if Sandy’s wardrobe is any sort of hint. After pursuing a relationship behind Ariana Madix’s back, Raquel and Tom were outed at another of his band’s concerts, allegedly by a video Ariana found in his phone exposing the couple. While Ariana has been getting various career opportunities, like a role in an upcoming Lifetime movie, after her split with Tom, it doesn’t seem like he’s reaping the benefits in the same way. Still, Sandoval may have a new relationship to look out for.

Tom shows off his Raquel-coded lightning bolt lapels

It appears that Tom and Raquel have been wearing matching jewelry for quite some time, according to eagle-eyed Vanderpump Rules fans. In the months that their affair was kept quiet, both Tom and Raquel were seen wearing lightning bolt necklaces that seemed to match each other’s, along with the TomTom logo available on some of the lounge merchandise. Raquel wore her necklace often in Instagram posts and stories, and no one thought anything of the choice until the news of the affair broke, and Tom was seen wearing a similar style.

Now, Tom seems to be using the lightning bolts to send a message. It seems unlikely that Sandoval would choose to wear neon-colored lightning bolts for no reason, and considering how dialed in both he and Raquel have been to the negative narrative surrounding their actions, it maybe a subtle message to those paying attention that he and Raquel are still together. While there has yet to be any confirmation of the couple’s status, it seems clear that Tom is saying something with his wardrobe choices.

