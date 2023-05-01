How Many Times Tom Sandoval Denied His Affair With Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules

Has it really been only two months since we learned that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is a lying, cheating dirtbag?

Our long national nightmare began when Ariana Madix, Tom’s live-in girlfriend of nearly a decade, discovered a sexually explicit video from Rachel Raquel Leviss on Tom’s phone. Even before Scandoval became public knowledge, several Pump Rules cast members had suspicions that a straycation was afoot.

But just as Simon denied Jesus three times, Sandoval repeatedly deflected speculation about him and James Kennedy’s ex.

Every time Sandoval denied his affair with Raquel

Sandy and Raquel drama begins around 4:45 in this sneak peek.

During the April 26 episode, when a production member asked Sandy whether there was anything going on between him and Raquel, the wannabe rock star could barely keep a straight face. “Nothing has happened between Raquel and I,” he claimed while trying to suppress a guilty grin. “Like, nothing [that] wouldn’t happen between you know . . . me and Katie [Maloney].” Yeah, right. As if he would touch Katie with a 10-foot pole.

Ariana’s BFF Scheana Shay confronted Tom about rumors that he and Raquel had been spotted dancing cheek-to-cheek in the wee hours at LA’s The Abbey. Ariana was nowhere in sight. Sandy dismissed the allegations. “At the f—king Abbey?!” he chuckled. “We know everybody there. It is not a place where I would take a secret f—king rendezvous. That is the most ridiculous f—king thing ever.”

“It is annoying that Katie would say something like that,” Pornstache said in the same episode. “It is insulting to . . . Ariana as well. Raquel and I were not dancing all close in a dark corner of a speakeasy. A bunch of us just went to The Abbey. Two of those people happened to be Raquel and I.”

Tom lied a fourth time after Raquel rolled into work at SUR an hour and a half late (check out the above sneak peek, starting around 4:45). When Lisa Vanderpump asked why she was late, she said she’d spent the night at “Tom’s place” (Ariana was out of town). The former pageant queen claimed she “slept on the couch.”

But when Lisa called Tom to confirm, he at first dodged the question. “She hung out for a little bit and then dipped out,” Sandy lied. But when Lisa pressed him with Raquel’s contradicting story, he finally admitted, “Yes, [she stayed the night]. Dude, I have people crash at my house [all the time].”

The pieces of the scandal are beginning to fall into place. When even Ken Todd starts to wonder what’s going on, it’s pretty f**king obvious.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

