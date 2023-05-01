Vanderpump Rules Scandoval Referenced at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

It’s honestly awe-inducing to see Vanderpump Rules Season 10’s cultural impact on society at large these days. Frankly, the show was a sinking ship for a few seasons until #Scandoval became the ultimate life preserver. Who would’ve thought that such devious behavior from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss would, inadvertently, propel the rest of the cast to a new height in their careers? I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised — the show’s success has always been rooted in its cheating scandals.

Thankfully, one of the Pump Rules stars benefitting the most from Scandoval is Ariana Madix, who was also hurt the most by the affair. Ariana has been on a healing journey after grappling with the betrayal from her partner AND one of her close friends. Ariana has been thriving personally and professionally since Sandoval was exposed as the No. 1 Most Hated Guy In The Group. It reached a new height last weekend when she was invited to the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Sandoval’s suffering becomes butt of the joke

Ariana, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump were invited to the glamorous meeting of politics and media. I have to say, this trio at the journalism event of the year was not on my 2023 bingo card. It had to be a “pinch me” moment for the reality stars as well, especially Ariana. It became even more surreal when our beloved little VPR was name-dropped as a joke in front of the entire audience.

Ariana was sitting right in the crowd when host Roy Wood Jr. made a joke about her personal turmoil. The joke compared Sleazy Sandoval to ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Again, not on my bingo card.

“Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules,” Roy Wood Jr. said. Thankfully, the camera panned over to Ariana who was in shock over the entire situation. Maybe this will finally be the moment that Sandoval realizes that his actions have consequences. But based on his behavior since his cheating was made public, I wouldn’t place any bets on it.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

