Kenya Moore Denies ‘Liar’ Marlo Hampton’s Claims She Dated Roi Shlomo First

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is coming clean about Marlo Hampton‘s claims that she dated Roi Shlomo before Kenya. With RHOA back for a fifteenth season, the cast has been through more than most, especially Kenya. Having been on the series since Season 5, Kenya has been through it. After nearly a decade on screen with her fellow housewives, Kenya knows that shutting down rumors when they simply aren’t true is a huge part of keeping her wits about her.

Kenya has never seen eye to eye with Sheree Whitfield or Marlo, and their difficult relationships may be reaching new lows in the upcoming season of RHOA. Marlo has appeared as a guest star and a friend of the main cast throughout the last decade, but joined as a main member of the cast last season. According to Kenya, Marlo is only around to stir up trouble and falsify statements.

Kenya and Marlo get physical in the RHOA trailer

“She’s just not for me. I’m surrounded by a lot of women on this show who are very supportive of me, who are loving. I have some real, genuine friendships and connections with people,” Kenya shared with ET, when asked about her opinion of Marlo joining the cast. The women’s rocky relationship is about to get even worse, as Marlo has gotten involved in Kenya’s potential new relationship.

While Kenya calls Roi “a good friend”, it’s clear from the RHOA trailer that something could spark between the two, even with Marlo’s interference. The RHOA star continued on in her interview to squash the rumors about Marlo having dated Roi first, explaining, “It’s not true – it’s 100 percent not true. She makes up everything. You can’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth.”

With the cast mates getting physical in the Season 15 trailer, it’s obvious that their tensions will be bubbling over this season. Kenya does her best to keep her head on her shoulders while navigating a difficult divorce and raising her four year old daughter, Brooklyn, who she shares with ex Marc Daly. Marlo, however, doesn’t seem to care whether or not she makes things harder for her longtime enemy. As The Real Housewives of Atlanta gears up for another season of peachy drama, you can expect the two cast mates to continue their long-standing feud.

