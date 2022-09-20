Kandi Burruss Set To Be The Longest Running Housewife In Franchise’s History

She’s embedded in our motha f–ing brains! We just can’t get enough of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss. I mean, truly, she’s great. She’s hospitable and philanthropic, she’s for her people, and she knows how to turn up here and there. And I LIVE for it.

Kandi first graced our screens during the premiere of the second season of RHOA and she’s held a peach ever since. The fans love her, the network loves her (I mean, just look at her many spin-off shows), and she makes such a great Housewife. All of these things combined should leave no one surprised that she’s set to become the longest-running Housewife in the history of the franchise after confirming her return to season 15 of the show.

Is there a new HBIC taking over the ATL? I’m not sure anyone can compare to the OG NeNe Leakes, but Kandi yams — this is a huge accomplishment and no one can downplay your contribution to the show. Fellow RHOA star Porsha Williams commented on the post that broke the news adding, “Boss (red heart emoji).”

She sure is, Porsha. Kandi has several jobs, she’s accomplished (check the Grammys), and she’s worldwide. Let’s be for real now — we watched the ladies sing her songs in Japan during the season 11 cast trip. Can anyone else say they’re on that level? I’ll wait. And the best part about all of this is that Kandi is extremely humble. You never see her throwing her net worth (it’s a fact she has the most zeros in her bank account), her accolades, or anything else like that in another Housewife’s face — unless she has to. And that’s okay… every now and then you have to remind some people who you are.

Once Kandi wraps filming season 15, that will be her 14th season on the show. Ramona Singer was on Real Housewives of New York for 13 seasons. Luann De Lesseps also appeared on RHONY for 12 seasons and 1 as a friend-of. Teresa Giudice has appeared in all 12 seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey and she filmed season 13 (which is airing soon and will be oh so juicy).

Kyle Richards has been in 12 seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC and the lady who put the Housewives on the map was full-time on the Real Housewives of Orange County for 13 seasons and a friend-of for 1. And lastly, Tamra Judge has filmed 12 seasons of RHOC and is currently filming her 13th.

All of these ladies are legends in the Housewives arena and we fans are grateful for all of the iconic moments they have given us.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]