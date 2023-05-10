Dorit Kemsley and Children To Make Stage Debut With Boy George in Peter Pan Show

Dorit Kemsley is arguably the chicest person to ever hold a diamond on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit is fluent in a million languages and the curator of the prestigious Buca di Beppo Capri room, so we have no choice but to Stan. Sure, she’s not always right, but she sure is endearing to watch.

RHOBH has to be coming back to our screens sooner or later, Dorit included. However, she does believe in an excess of everything, except moderation, which means she’s staying booked and busy. Dorit is entering a new endeavor that, for once, doesn’t involve fashion design. This time, she might need some pointers from her actress friend Lisa Rinna.

Dorit is headed from the small screen to the big stage. She’s one of the few RHOBH ladies who doesn’t have an acting history, but she’s about to change that. As always, Dorit is relying on an old friend to help her venture into this new endeavor — Boy George. It’s like the world’s funkiest Madlibs.

Dorit will make her acting debut

Boy George will be starring as Captain Hook in the stage production of Peter Pan at the Resorts World Arena at England’s National Exhibition Centre in December. The production promises to be quite a spectacle, including cirque stunts, audience participation, and a special appearance from the Kemsley family. Well, it doesn’t seem like PK Kemsley was asked to participate.

Dorit will be featured in the production as a mermaid. It’s a small, but promising role for a special star like Dorit. I wonder what accent she’ll deliver her line(s) in? Apparently, her two kids will also be featured as part of Peter Pan’s lost boys’ gang. We know that Jagger Kemsley will be quick to spot Boy George as the “bad guy” just like he did when he predicted Erika Jayne’s devious future. He might be the real breakout star of the family.

The show will only have four performances over three days, so it’s the must-attend event of the season if you can get over to the U.K. Maybe Dorit will be able to give us a sneak peek of her performance at BravoCon. I think Erika Jayne would be a more than fitting understudy for George as the villainous pirate.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DORIT KEMSLEY MAKING HER STAGE ACTING DEBUT? DO YOU HOPE TO SEE THIS STORY CHRONICLED ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS?