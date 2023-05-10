Jacqueline Laurita ‘Would Love’ To Do Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

This is really for Andy Cohen. But us Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can be used as a conduit to get the message across to the Bravo executive. Because it’s RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita that wants to return to the reality world, but only in a limited capacity.

Teresa Giudice’s former bestie was her wing-woman for the early seasons in New Jersey. The fraud case that landed both Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice in prison came between the former friends. Jacqueline also defended Melissa Gorga during stripper-gate. Defending her sister-in-law is a cardinal sin in the house of Giudice. The two ladies were at each other’s throats by the end of it all.

But they recently made amends. Jacqueline even backed Teresa against Melissa and Joe Gorga. That’s redemption in Tre’s language. Perhaps it’s time to use her healed relationship with Teresa as leverage to get back on reality TV.

‘Maybe one day,’ Jacqueline said of joining RHUGT

Jacqueline made her hopes clear on the May 8 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef. But she has “no interest in going back” to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jacqueline wants a spot on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

As it is, the Lauritas left New Jersey in 2019 for Las Vegas. They are currently relocating to Southern California. That would put Jacqueline in Real Housewives of Orange County territory. Yet she’s not looking to film months on end. Who needs the “constant stress” of filming an entire reality TV season? Jacqueline’s prior stint on RHONJ “felt like it was giving [her] cancer.”

“I don’t live in New Jersey. I’m not going to go be on the Real Housewives of OC. I’m at a different stage in my life,” she said during the interview. “I would love to do [Peacock’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip]. It’s a week of my life. Right now, realistically, I can’t do it. I don’t have someone to watch my son for a week while I’m off on an island somewhere … Maybe one day.”

Jacqueline is, of course, referring to her son Nicholas Laurita who was diagnosed with autism in 2012.

“My life is so much more peaceful … I don’t know how I lived in that world,” she concluded.

