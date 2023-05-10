Kim Zolciak Allegedly ‘Pitched’ For Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If there was ever a story for reality TV fans to sink their teeth into, it would be the Kim Zolciak drama of 2023. It’s the story that keeps on giving. Now, reports have come out that Kim might be on the next Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star made headlines when it came out that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, owed over a million dollars to the IRS in back taxes.

This, of course, led to Kim’s announcement that she’d be filing for divorce, and that’s when it all really hit the fan. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard most of what followed. Kroy’s counter-file for divorce, drama on social media, and other TV personalities like Andy Cohen commenting on the situation.

Since no one can seem to refrain from talking about this drama (least of all me), the logical thing for Bravo to do would be to integrate this story into their airwaves. But while that would undoubtedly be the best decision for Bravo, it might not be the morally upright thing to do, one source says.

Kim might be back sooner than we thought

One insider told People in an exclusive that the network almost certainly wants Kim on the air as soon as possible. The source said, “I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it.” The source also mentioned that Kim was pitched for the last Girls Trip, but it had already been cast. They went on to say, “Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge storyline and that is obviously attractive for reality TV.”

But why is it sad? If anything, Kim should want to get on TV and tell her side of the story (and maybe recoup some financial losses), right? While it might be good for Kim to get back in front of the cameras, every part of this process will be hard on her kids. Divorce is awful for any child, but to go through it in “a very public manner” as the source said will be unimaginably difficult.

The only news we’ve had of the Zolciak-Biermann children comes from Brielle Biermann, Kroy’s 26-year-old daughter, who’s unfollowed her father on social media. As for Kim and Kroy’s shared children, we can presently only hope for the best.

The release date for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 has yet to be announced.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE KIM ON GIRLS TRIP? WOULD IT BE A WISE MOVE FOR HER OR HER FAMILY?