Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kroy Biermann After Kim Zolciak Divorce Drama

It looks like Brielle Biermann removed herself from the family group chat. Kim Zolciak’s team support grew by at least one in the new drama sparked by Kim and Kroy Biermann’s divorce.

I didn’t see this coming because I never saw Kroy getting fed up. I assumed at some point the only cash they might have is the actual child they named Kash. That said, I didn’t think Kroy would ever leave her.

Now Kim’s oldest daughter is making moves and picking sides against the man who adopted her, and made an honest woman of Kim. Kind of.

Brielle takes a break

Brielle is cutting Kroy off in the social media universe. Thoughts and prayers to Kroy as he processes this latest harsh information. At this time, Kroy is still following both Brielle and Kim. He has yet to change his profile photo from a boo’d-up pic with his now estranged wife.

It’s not crazy to assume Brielle wasn’t too keen when Kroy updated his Insta bio to read, “My ring meant a thing,” but I’m still over here trying to figure out how that is some kind of annihilating blow towards Kim.

Despite Kim and Kroy having their main source of income cancelled, the couple’s divorce shocked Bravo fans who used to watch them on Don’t Be Tardy. Not for nothing, they did appear madly in love. Now both ready to fight for sole and physical custody of their four young children.

Kroy and Kim mutually suffered from financial issues over the years. There have been tax problems and home foreclosure rumors. But the family never seemingly stopped any extracurricular shopping or body maintenance fees. Currently, there’s speculation Kim perhaps lost a little too much money trying to be a high roller.

They owe over $1 million in back taxes and $15k to the state of Georgia. It seems to be the money that has ripped them apart. Of course, we may only be getting the very early parts of this story.

I’m not sure I would admit being the one managing the money in that particular household, but hopefully things will be resolved soon. Presently, Brielle and the rest of the family are all under the same roof during this process.

