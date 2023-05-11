Andy Cohen Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Not Inviting Meghan Markle To Watch What Happens Live

You probably missed your chance Andy, but never say never – Meghan Markle might come around. Andy Cohen’s recently released book, Daddy Diaries speaks to him passing on the Duchess of Sussex as a guest. She was a Real Housewives of Orange County fan and it sounds as if her door was open to guest on Watch What Happens Live. Of course, this was during her pre-duchess days when she starred on Suits.

As Meghan is so widely talked about now, it would definitely be better for him than for her if she guested. People are split on the Duchess (I mean, part like the Rea Sea divided), but everyone wants to talk about her and her husband Prince Harry, and speculate on what they’re doing. If you read what people have to say, it’s mainly opinion from those who don’t know anything with certainty. Bring in the body language experts, the ninth cousins, and the viewers of the Royal Coronation, and they will tell it like they know the Royals (better than they know themselves). You don’t say!

What does Suits have to do with it?

So why did Andy pass? Per his book, he had a strange sense of Suits when it aired. His words, it looked like “some simulation of a TV show … like it was shot on tape and broadcast in a vacuum.” Umm, Andy that’s because it was a New York show and it was filmed in Canada. You got distracted by that ‘this is not New York’ feel.

If you’ve ever seen Suits, it seemed like there was some extra light coming down from the heavens because it read like a photo filter. But the show was entertaining, and Meghan (though I wasn’t a fan of Rachel Zane) played her role well.

We haven’t seen Meghan in a while. Last we heard, she gained major representation for businesses under their brand. And Harry, we saw him last week at the Coronation with the “experts” narrating his every move. C’est la vie.

