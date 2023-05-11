Kim Zolciak Not Yet in Talks To Return for Real Housewives of Atlanta

Don’t be tardy to this trainwreck. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has had quite the week, huh? To start it off, news broke that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann owe more than $1 million in owed taxes to the IRS. And if that wasn’t enough, shortly after, even more gossip hit the streets saying Kim filed for divorce from her ex-NFL husband after 11 years of marriage.

Kim’s family spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy, is no longer in production with the network. However, some fans are interested in seeing Kim make a return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta so they can watch this mess unfold on camera. Kim has been vocal in the past about her disinterested she is in returning due to the show’s drama, but now, could she be reconsidering?

Kim is not returning to RHOA just yet

Thanks to Radar Online, we now know that there have been no conversations around the offices at Bravo about bringing Kim and her family back to the beloved series. Sources revealed that it’s “too premature” to consider right now. This makes sense since the Season 15 premiere just happened, and Kim is set to make a guest appearance later down the road. But that’s not to say she won’t be in the mix for the show’s 16th time around the block.

Before that, however, fans may get to see Kim test out the Housewives waters before returning in a full-time capacity. According to more sources, Kim has already been considered for the next season of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. “I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it,” they said. “Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge storyline and that is obviously attractive for reality TV.”

For now, viewers are still waiting for Season 4 of RHUGT, which is sure to be explosive. So for the fans hoping to see Kim on their TV’s sooner, I guess you’ll just have to wait until she makes her cameo later in the season. Or, you could spam Andy Cohen’s Twitter mentions and ask him to bring Kim on for a new Watch What Happens Live episode.

