Dolores Catania ‘Appreciated’ Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast Welcoming Paul Connell

It might not be a great season for Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Dolores Catania is protected from a lot of the crazy in her own impenetrable love bubble. It seems everyone wants Dolores to be in a loving relationship, but she had some issues finding the right man.

First there was Frank Catania. Everyone adores him now but he wasn’t so awesome when he was doing the whole hookers and boats thing. And we had the lovely Dr. David Principe. Dave was great! Frank loved Dave! But he had the audacity to have a career in medicine and saving lives, so Dolores felt slighted by the lack of time they spent together.

Now Dolores is with Paul Connell and by all accounts, he could be the one. While she lives a nutso life on TV with nutso people surrounding her, Dolores said her castmates have been great at welcoming her new man. She and Rachel Fuda spoke with AV Club about navigating her new relationship.

Lucky in love!

The RHONJ season might have been buck wild, but according to Dolores, the ladies have been super sweet to Paul. “This season was a lot of new things for all of us,” she said. “I’m in a new relationship. Paul Connell is very involved in my life in a very nice, good way.”

To see her this happy is wonderful, and Dolores deserves it. I’m not sure I could be with a man who had better-manicured eyebrows than my own, but more power to them. She added, “And I just love how my friends and the whole cast as much as there was a lot of drama, a lot of fighting this season. I appreciate all of them as friends for how they treated him and embraced him.”

She added, “I don’t forget things like that. It was also a vulnerable time for me to show my soft side I don’t like to show but it was fun. And I love having Rachel on.”

Well Dolores might love having Rachel on, but Teresa Giudice certainly doesn’t share those warm feelings. That said, Teresa doesn’t like many people so Rachel is at least not alone.

Be sure to stay tuned to Real Housewives of New Jersey. Season 13 is currently airing Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK PAUL AND DOLORES WILL WORK OUT? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY REUNION?