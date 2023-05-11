Summer House Star Sam Feher Isn’t Happy With Reunion ‘Photoshop’ Picture

Bravo producers released the Summer House Season 7 reunion looks Wednesday. A lot was said about each cast member in the manner of comparing outfits. But one stood out more than others. And not in a good way.

Sam Feher is responding to a lot of buzz about her official reunion photo. The look itself is one thing, but the problems don’t end there. Many fans commented on the fact that the content creator is unrecognizable in the picture. Did Sam get a ton of work done before the reunion? Or was an overzealous hand working the Photoshop?

Sam responds and reveals a prior career goal

Fans found Sam “unrecognizable.” It was proposed that the girl in the picture was a “stunt double.” One post suggested the reality TV star, “got something done on her face before the reunion.”

The content creator shared a video from reunion taping. She wanted to show “what [her] face actually looks like.” Upon deciding that it was indeed Sam, fans started bashing the “bad Photoshop” job. Was it a stunt? Perhaps editors, “did her dirty?”

“What did they do to Sam’s face?!” one post read.

“The way they edit those photos is SOMETHING,” Sam posted in an Instagram Story clip.

The content creator is shimmying in the little pink dress she wore for the reunion. The outfit choice is another thing. Sam was the butt of a heck of a lot of Dancing With The Stars jokes. Taking it all in stride, the blonde, blue-eyed bombshell responded with a revelation about her past career ambitions.

“Manifesting going on DWTS,” Sam wrote in a separate clip to caption a close-up of her face. She called ballroom dancing the “ultimate dream.”

Sam added, “Fun fact that most people don’t know. I was trained to be a professional dancer until a career-ending injury at 18.”

Kudos to Sam for taking a light-hearted approach to this drama. It’s the kind of aura that enchanted Kory Keefer in the first place.

This isn’t round one of Bravo photoshop fails. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay got the treatment in a Season 10 photo. She was left with half an eyebrow.

All this drama for the reunion, and we still have the actual reunion to experience. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Summer House continues Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

