Erika Jayne Sizzles in Barbie Pink Latex Filming RHOBH Confessionals

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Erika Jayne is giving us a preview of what to expect in her interviews. And she’s serving us a lewk. This wouldn’t be the first time Erika has donned latex. Don’t forget, she told us all the trick is a spritz here and spritz there (all over) of baby powder. Not to be confused with Ross from Friends (AKA David Schwimmer) who gave us leather pants, sweat, and lotion + baby powder in the bathroom. Wheh, Ross had to come out with his pants off and looking like he served himself.

Take a look at Erika’s complete head-to-head Barbie moment. But will we see the shoes? And where does Barbie go in this outfit, except for interviews? Erika shares an uncanny resemblance to Barbie so it’s not surprising, but don’t forget, Barbie stands for being nice to everyone, being giving, and teaching girls and boys they can do anything! Erika is more like nice till you cross me. And giving, but not money to class action recipients. We tease…

What’s Erika Jayne up to?

It’s good to see her back in her form. She had that hot moment where they made it seem like she didn’t have any money for glam. But her Instagram is in full swing. In fact, this isn’t the only time she’s served us Barbie recently. Back in January, she posted another believable mannequin pic – a Kenzo Paris sweater/skirt ensemble. Very 1970’s chic, and accessorized with a beret and black pointed stilettos. She was in town for Paris Fashion week, hit up the Kenzo Paris show, and even spent time with Lisa Rinna at the Hôtel de Crillon.

What else is Erika doing? Filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and probably getting ready for her upcoming Bet It All On Blonde residency in Vegas. Come August, you can find her at the House of Blues living her dreams through mid-December.

Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year. Catch up on last season on Bravo on demand (or in your DVR).

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ERIKA’S LEWK? ARE YOU FOLLOWING HER OFFSEASON MOVES? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO RHOBH SEASON 13?