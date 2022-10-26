Meet The Brand-New Cast Of The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally come: the all-new cast of season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City has been revealed. Did you know? Do you care?

It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had new episodes of the beloved New York City Housewives, and fans have been dying to hear an announcement about RHONY: Legacy, or the “The Loser Legacy” as Ramona Singer recently called it. But, the news of the next-gen cast came during one of the Watch What Happens Live episodes taped at BravoCon 2022. Page Six covered the news and got all the scoop on the newest members of the Bravo family.

During the second day of BravoCon, Andy Cohen introduced the new RHONY ladies to a packed crowd at the Manhattan Center. The new cast consists of Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Erin Dana Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Lizzy Savetsky.

Sadly, there are no countesses or princesses in the new lineup, but the RHONY casting team has worked hard to figure out this new show. They reportedly struggled to find a cast as they sought an “organic, diverse group of friends” based in Manhattan who live “sophisticated, aspirational lifestyles.” Finally, after an exhaustive search, they found their golden apples. So, who are these ladies that Bravo worked so hard to find?

The first cast member we heard about was Lizzy, which was leaked over a month ago. Lizzy is an influencer and a mother of three who, according to Entertainment Tonight, was previously rumored to be joining the Real Housewives of Dallas cast for season 6. However, RHOD got put on pause before that could happen, and Lizzy moved from Texas to New York City. Surely, that timing is just a convenient coincidence.

While all of the new RHONY ladies have thousands of Instagram followers, perhaps the most familiar face in the new lineup of Housewives is Jenna Lyons. She’s famous for being the former president of J. Crew. And similarly to our New York City OG Bethenny Frankel, Jenna starred in a short-lived reality show on HBO Max.

One area where Bravo nailed it for season 14 of RHONY is including women from diverse backgrounds in the cast. We wanted the show to reflect the diversity of New York City for so long, and it’s finally happening. For example, fashion publicist Jessel Taank is making history as the first Indian Real Housewife. She shared a celebratory post on her Instagram on the day of the cast announcement, “The revolution will be televised!! It’s an honor to be the FIRST Indian to be cast in this franchise.”

Newbie Ubah Hassan is a Somali-Canadian model who, according to Page Six, released a hot sauce line last year. So, it sounds like she’ll fit right in with the historic tradition of RHONY culinary business ventures.

With 386K followers, Afro-Latina content creator Sai De Silva joins RHONY with the biggest Instagram following out of all of the newbies. She’s known for her YouTube channel, Scout the City, where she posts about all things fashion. On Instagram, Sai self-describes as a “funny fashion girl.” However, we all know that Sonja Morgan will always be RHONY’s original funny fashion girl.

Erin Dana Lichy leads a design firm in the city called HomeGirl, and according to her Instagram bio, she’s also a “top real estate agent” in New York City and the Hamptons. A quick scroll through her feed shows that she’s all about family, with frequent snaps of her husband and three kids.

Last but not least in the new lineup of New York Housewives is Brynn Whitfield. She’s a corporate communications and marketing consultant, and she’s already got the apple emoji in her Instagram bio.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City is currently in production, and we can expect the new season to land on Bravo sometime in 2023. These ladies have some big shoes to fill, and we’ll see what happens.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE NEW RHONY CAST? DO YOU HAVE HIGH HOPES FOR THE FUTURE OF THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]