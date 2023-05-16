Jane Fonda Plays Plead the Fifth on WWHL, Reveals She Saw Michael Jackson Naked

Jane Fonda is a force to be reckoned with. She’s an actress, activist, and all-around badass. She’s like the Energizer Bunny, she just keeps going and going. But don’t let her serious side fool you, she’s also got a great sense of humor. When your best friend is Lily Tomlin, you better be able to laugh at yourself and others.

Jane definitely has that “it” factor that made her stand out on her own, despite her legendary last name. And if you’re looking for a laugh, chances are Jane will hand you one. She recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was selected to play Plead the Fifth. Some of her answers left Andy Cohen’s jaw on the floor and also provided all of the laughs.

Jane did not exercise her right to remain silent

Jane was presented with three questions but could only “plead the fifth” to one. First Jane admits she feels she should have received an Oscar nod for her performance in On Golden Pond. Agreed. Fantastic film and my impression of Katherine Hepburn would make you feel like she was still in the room.

Then Andy asked what man in Hollywood tried to pick her up that she turned down. She went with director René Clément and implied he wanted to hit the sheets. “The character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms [were like]. He said it in French and I pretended I didn’t understand,” Jane confessed.

Andy exercised great restraint and managed to remain in his seat, but he was clearly thrilled. Jane blurts out unsolicited, “I saw Michael Jackson naked!” At that point, Andy was prepared to sacrifice his own soul to hear the details. Before going into her story, Jane also admits to seeing Greta Garbo sans clothing.

But priorities are a thing and Andy went back to MJ. Jane began, “Well, he came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond. And I had a little cottage right on the lake, and it was a beautiful moonlit night.” Allegedly Michael suggested a little skinny dip “I think because he knew he was going to die young and that I would talk about him being naked,” Jane continued.

Jane added, “He was skinny.” This is probably something we could have all determined on our own, but I’ll take it. Andy responded, “I’m not going to ask anything else about it because I want to be respectful of Michael.”

Jane included the Greta Garbo incident was also the result of a skinny-dipping episode. This basically confirms the theory if you attempt a nude swimming excursion with Jane Fonda, she will eventually discuss it.

