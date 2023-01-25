Randall Emmett And Amber Childers Are Reportedly Working On A Settlement Amid His Alleged Pedophile Probe

The downfall of Randall Emmett is as dark as it is earned (allegedly). Here’s to never having to watch this complete disaster of a human play pickleball for attention on Vanderpump Rules ever again.

According to Page Six, Randall and his ex-wife Ambyr Childers are working out their ongoing issues outside the courts. The pair was reportedly scheduled to have a hearing on their current restraining order battle but instead have opted to reschedule to January 26, 2023. According to court documents that were filed on Jan 24th, they are “working on a settlement.”

Neither Randall nor Ambyr’s representatives gave comments to Page Six.

The settlement attempt comes after a judge granted Ambyr a temporary restraining order against Randall in late December 2022. Ambyr claims that good ol’ Rand has “possible involvement in child exploitation and pedophilia” and is being investigated by the FBI. F**king yikes.

Ambyr said she learned about the investigation in early December 2022 after a special agent from the FBI gave her a call. She claims the agent asked her questions about Randall’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.” Randall has denied that he is being investigated by the FBI.

She initially requested an emergency domestic restraining order against Randall in October. At that time, she claimed that Randy’s attorney, Ben Valencia, threatened her life. Apparently, Randall accidentally forwarded an email from Ben to Ambyr.

RELATED: Randall Emmett Reveals He’s No Longer A Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules

According to reports, Ambyr contacted the Pump Rules alum after their daughter’s school contacted her. Their daughter had been tardy to school while under Randall’s care. Randall forwarded the contact to his lawyer, who replied, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.” Neither is an *ALLEGEDLY* pedophilic father, but okay.

Ambyr’s October request for a restraining order was denied by a judge. The judge stated the email fell under the banner of “confidential attorney-client communication” and was forwarded “inadvertently.” The email was called “inadmissible.” Booooo.

Not to be deterred, Ambyr filed her new request for a restraining order the same day. It was approved on December 22, 2022. As it stands, Randall has to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-wife and he cannot contact her directly or indirectly by “telephone, mail, email, or other electronic means.”

Randall is allowed to have “brief and peaceful contact” with Ambyr regarding their daughters. Unfortunately, the two still share physical custody of these innocent lives. This temporary order will remain in effect until the rescheduled hearing, or a settlement is reached outside of the courts.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT RANDALL EMMETT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE FBI? ANY WORDS OF WISDOM FOR AMBYR?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]