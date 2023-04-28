Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Says She Hopes To Reconnect With Sister Kathy Hilton Again Soon

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards hopes to make amends with sister Kathy Hilton sooner rather than later.

After a messy Season 12 of RHOBH, where Kathy feuded with Lisa Rinna in the second half of the season, the sisters have not spoken with each other (at length) since filming concluded.

When the reality star spoke to People earlier in April, she gave a little update on where they stand today. “We’ll get there one day, you know, it takes time,” Kyle said. “Family’s complicated. You know, we’re no different than anybody else except we’re in the public eye.”

She continued, “But, we’ve gone through hard times before and we’ve always come back together. So that’s the hope.”

The family has had their fair share of fights before Bravo’s cameras. Season 1 of RHOBH concluded with Kyle calling her sister, Kim Richards, out for being an alcoholic. After that, the pair fought on and off until Kim departed the series after Season 5.

Paris Hilton, Kyle’s niece, recently gave birth to her new baby boy. And despite being family, the Beverly Hills drama has stopped Kyle from officially meeting him.

“I have not seen baby Phoenix,” Kyle said. “I wish I could say that I have, but I haven’t. I’ve seen pictures and he is beautiful and perfect, just like she was when she [Paris Hilton] was a baby.”

Kyle and Kathy’s feud was one of the series’ main focal points following Kathy’s alleged meltdown in Aspen, Colorado. Kathy hoped Kyle would defend her against Rinna’s antics. But Kyle failed to stand by her side. After, the cast met for the RHOBH Season 12 reunion, and things were not pretty.

A source told People, “Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They’re still not speaking.”

“Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up,” they said. “Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they’re family and each of them are supportive of the other and always will be.”

Although Kathy was featured on the last two seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her appearance on the newest season is unlikely. However, with Kim, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer’s returns and Rinna’s exciting exit, RHOBH fans should be more than satisfied.

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]