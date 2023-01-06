Bethenny Frankel Claims To Understand Backstory Of Feud Between Kathy Hilton And Kyle Richards; Insinuates She Knows Their “Family Secrets”

It’s 2023 and Bethenny Frankel is still doing the absolute most for no reason. The Real Housewives of New York alumn will be remembered as one of the great OGs. Recently, though, she’s tarnishing her credibility. B just doesn’t know how to stop giving her unwarranted opinions about anything and everything that doesn’t involve her. And after bashing Real Housewives for years, she’s attempting to reinsert herself back into the franchise that made her.

Bethenny recently started a Housewives-centric podcast that no one asked for. On a recent episode of the ReWives podcast, B thought it’d be a good idea to try to boil down the relationship between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. Sure, since Kyle and Kim Richards joined Season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we’ve learned a lot about their complicated family dynamics. But it’s just embarrassing for anyone besides Kim, Kathy, and Kyle to think that they really know everything that has gone down between the three sisters.

According to Reality Blurb!, Bethenny boiled it down to power dynamics. She claims that Kathy was always the boss of the sisters, as she was the oldest and married into a rich family. However, once Kyle met Mauricio Umansky and made her own way, it shifted everything between the sisters. OK, this doesn’t sound totally out of the box, as Kathy does have a somewhat intimidating presence. B’s stance just sounds like an oversimplified explanation of something she doesn’t fully understand. It should sound familiar if you’ve heard anything the RHONY alumn has said about the Royal Family.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian’s Interview With Gwyneth Paltrow

Bethenny also hypothesized that if the three sisters joined RHOBH Season 1 together, Kathy would’ve been the top dog. However, since she joined later and as a friend of the show, it’s different. “I know a lot of secrets,” Bethenny teased about the family. She claims that she’s keeping the juicy ones to herself, but that just sounds like another ploy to make people somewhat interested in what she has to say. Yes, because Bethenny is definitely the all-knowing being in this situation. *eye roll*

Kathy and Kyle haven’t been on good terms since Lisa Rinna started getting in the middle (with a bottle of 818 Tequila.) The feud turned super dark and the sisters are, yet again, not on speaking terms. Bethenny and Kyle don’t even follow one another on Instagram. I find it hard to believe she’s the most authoritative “inside source” of what’s really going on behind the scenes. Maybe she should’ve taken her own advice and “asked Kyle” before blabbing about it on a podcast.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY CLAIMING TO KNOW KYLE AND KATHY’S FAMILY SECRETS? DO YOU AGREE WITH BETHENNY’S TAKE ON THE SITUATION?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]