Randall Emmett Hits Back at ‘Vindictive’ Vanderpump Hulu Documentary

Welcome to Hulu’s third Bravo documentary scandal. The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump is about to air, and Randall Emmett is responding to Hulu’s claims about him. He paints a very different picture than the docu does, but Randall has often painted a different picture than what really is.

For instance, is he rich or is he broke? Is Turtle from Entourage based on him, or is Marky Mark’s childhood friend? Is he a John to prostitutes, or a family man? Which Randall is he? Or is he a mix of the two?

If you take a look at the well-cut trailer, you’d say he is the latter. And Randall is saying that’s why he didn’t participate. He asserts to Page Six that most people who know him opted out, and it’s a certain subset of people involved. There are definitely some interesting interview choices. I don’t know what kind of direct knowledge we will get. I can’t confirm how many interviewees actually knew Randall, and how many knew about him.

If the trailer is any guess, there are numerous interviews with employees describing less than professional behavior. I think Randall likes the idea of Hollywood and being a producer – that’s why these workplace accusations don’t surprise me. They remind me more of a film than real life.

What took down the ship?

Randall says the documentary is timely to Vanderpump Rules and plays on the theme of Scandoval. “Randall Scandal?” “Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump?” It sure sounds that way, but it might have been the convenient timing Hulu needed. And the article on which the documentary is based IS mentioned on Vanderpump Rules. The doc will definitely lend to the idea that Randall appearing on VPR is what sunk him.

Randall says he has “nothing to prove.” Oh, but he does. ABC News and LA Times Studios have started an investigation into his workplace environment. The original writers of the LA Times article and the LA Times stand behind their documentation and claims made. No one is backing down, and it appears Randall isn’t either. What leg will he have to stand on?

Stream the Randall Scandal on Hulu, beginning May 22. Watch Vanderpump Rules three-part reunion starting Wednesday, May 24, at 9/8c on Bravo.

