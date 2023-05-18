RHOP Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces New Song With RHOA’s Drew Sidora

It’s a housewife crossover! Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett is teasing a collab with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora. What of? Her single, Affirmations (Part II) from the album, Deep Space.

What do we know about their song? Not much – it’s very elusive. Both Drew and Candiace are promoting their song online and fans seem hyped. Twitter fans are all about the legend memes.

If you’ve heard the original version, it’s pretty good. It has a chill vibe. And Candiace is all about loving herself. In the upcoming episode of RHOA, Drew says “Candiace’s song resonated with me because it’s about believing in yourself.” Yep, Candiace believes in herself – that’s why she’s so extra with the ladies of Potomac, and why she was “bamboozled“. Because confidence cuts people down.

Drew continues, “People haven’t always been supportive of my music because they would always see me as an actress, but nothing is going to stop me from achieving my dreams.” Both Drew and Candiace are big believers in dreams so go do what you have to! I’d love if her and Drew did an upbeat remix. And one Twitter fan agrees saying, “Give us a club banger.”

The acting

It seems that Candiace and Drew have both been giving us music and acting roles. Drew’s new single, Already Know is out now, and she is part of stage production, Her Lies in Charlotte. Good for her in her Sunday matinee. However, what Drew ‘already knows’ and doesn’t understand is ‘her lies.’ Drew knows how to throw shade when she’s not throwing shade. Can’t be! No one could possibly be offended if she tells herself she means nothing by it!

Her duo partner, Candiace has been cast in the drama series, Hush. Good for her as well. She said on Instagram, “I literally have no words. None. When I found out our scripted series would get its inaugural announcement on @deadline I burst into tears. My entire career I have watched so many great and talented artists and story tellers have their moment on this platform. And I have dreamt of one day having my own moment here.” I’m happy for Candiace. I just wish she could tone down the blaming and shaming others.

When will this twosome drop their single – this Sunday, May 21. Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus, but watch Real Housewives on Atlanta on Sunday – Drew and Candiace are performing together.

TELL US – ARE YOU PRE-SAVING? DID YOU LIKE THE ORIGINAL AFFIRMATIONS? WILL YOU WATCH THEM ON RHOA THIS WEEKEND?