Shereé Whitfield Discusses Real Housewives of Atlanta BravoCon Drama in Episode 3 Preview

The ladies meet up like they are old friends. In other words, they are there to talk the tea, throw some shade, and adhere to the filming schedule. Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards Ross, and Marlo Hampton are together again in a Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 3 sneak-peak brunch at Château Shereé.

We get the drone footage of The Château (making it look even bigger), we have the slo-mo (to show off the fashions), and we have this unlikely trio that will probably only like each other for 2.5 seconds. What is there to dish about? The others!

What happened at BravoCon?

One of the hot topics seems to be BravoCon! You know, the annual Bravo superfan event that’s moving to Sin City this November. So, what’s there to discuss? Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce. As well as, the ‘we live in different realities’ tiff between Sanya and Drew Sidora.

First Kandi and her momma. Joyce is still hating on Todd Tucker, and Bravo is burning that tea. Andy Cohen: “Say three nice things about Todd.” Joyce: “He’s still short.” At this point, the topic doesn’t even need to make it to an interview discussion. It’s the same 10-year storyline.

As far as Drew and Sanya they can’t even have a conversation. What does Bravo tease? A whole lot of nothin’. Their dynamic is: Drew goes on the offensive and leans towards shady (but says she’s not). Her choice of words and questioning are like a good cop interrogation. Cue, “Did I give you a hard time? Or did you try to pull a hard time from me?” Girl, bye.

However, Sanya’s ego takes the bait. She basically says in interview that Drew says one thing and does another. But does her ‘I care about working it out until I don’t like what I see’ vibe encourage side-eye? Meanwhile, Marlo is laughing about Drew’s outfit because she has nothing legitimate to say.

The ladies of RHOA sure know how to extend an olive branch, but lead with a read. They say they like each other, show up to support, and then shade, shade, shade until they are tired and ready to go home. Is their coming for businesses, families, even how everyone looks, all a little stale? Or is their style of shamming for a check still entertaining?

Hit up the ATL – watch Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sunday nights on Bravo.

