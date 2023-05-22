The Summer House Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here and Full of Explosive Moments

Perhaps there is some expectation that a season reunion reunites any warring parties. It takes watching the entire season and inciting matters on social media, but maybe one final confrontation can help all sides empathize with each other.

One can imagine the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion will have no such effect on Tom Sandoval. So too Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera will not find enough grace to move forward with their friendship at the Summer House reunion. Kyle Cooke inflamed matters with both Lindsay and her fiance Carl Radke. Paige DeSorbo gets in on the couple-bashing as well.

Lindsay and Carl are by far the common denominators for most of the drama, save for Mya Allen’s cheating ex-boyfriend Oliver Gray.

Let’s break down what was seen in the reunion trailer.

Danielle has been keeping a secret about Lindsay and Carl

The whole summer has led up to this. The #SummerHouse Reunion begins in 1️⃣ week! pic.twitter.com/rhtiWCwGDs — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 22, 2023

It all starts (and ends) with Danielle confronting her former friends. “I hated seeing Lindsay’s face,” the content developer said. “The way that she looked at me, it felt like it was a stranger. You don’t regret anything that you said in that final conversation?”

“No, Danielle,” Lindsay curtly responded. Kyle then dipped his foot into the turbulent waters of confronting Lindsay. Be assured, a comment from Carl won’t be far behind. The Loverboy founder called the publicist, “the coldest, [most] emotionless person I’ve ever seen.”

Lindsay gave another pithy response. “I had had enough,” she simply said. It was apparent to Andy Cohen that the resolution with Lindsay was going nowhere. “I’m now starting to think you shouldn’t be friends,” he observed.

Ciara Miller didn’t court controversy this season. But she was asked to respond to being named as Kyle’s hall pass. “I know that Ciara would — no offense — never,” said his wife, Amanda Batula, of the scenario that she would be ok with Kyle having a tryst.

Andy skillfully moved the conversation back to the controversial topic of Carl’s past drug use, something he doesn’t “need a reminder” of. Namely, Kyle told the group his former VP of Sales would show up to work under the influence.

“I showed up to work coked up,” Carl said. “I wish I would’ve had the opportunity to say that and not you.”

Kyle admitted to being “so ashamed and so embarrassed.” He added, “I mean, this guy is my best friend. I just knew it was going to be a knife to the heart.” These two manage to mend fences and hug. This is the friendship I want to see more of. Next up, Paige suggested the engaged couple, “spin everything.”

The sabotaging

“Isn’t this a lot of money to be spending for a lie?” Lindsay asked about her upcoming wedding to Carl. Paige responded, “Yeah, that’s why I’m confused because neither of you have jobs.”

Kyle and Lindsay are at odds again, just in a different forum. The blond said, “certainly wasn’t me” when the discussion turned to who spread the rumor that Loverboy had cheated. “She sabotaged my relationship,” Kyle said. Carl jumped in to defend his lady. He responded, “Kyle, you f—ing cheated on her. You cheated on her. That’s the issue.”

Mya revealed the shocking conclusion of her relationship with Oliver. By the time the reunion aired, she tallied “11 women” that he had cheated on her with. To her credit, she is upholding a solid demeanor.

It ends with Danielle speaking cryptically of Carl and Lindsay’s relationship. She said, “Honestly, I didn’t want to put that out there out of respect for you guys. I didn’t want to air your fights.”

That tease is worth waiting for. Catch the Summer House reunion on May 29 at 9/8c.

