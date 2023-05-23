Kim Zolciak Celebrated Her Birthday Without Kroy Biermann as Divorce Gets Bitter

Is anyone really all that surprised? Well, maybe slightly given that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still living together in the same home. Of course, they’re doing everything in their power to avoid each other within that home.

We should all know why at this point. The IRS reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta couple owed over $1 million in back taxes, Kim filed for divorce, Kroy counter-filed (but then it turned out that he technically filed first), and the two have been fighting for custody ever since.

On top of all the interpersonal drama, more seems to come out each day about the couple’s financial woes. Kim’s been hit with all sorts of gambling allegations, and the two continue to receive pressure over new tax liens.

Kim’s family celebration … minus one

With all that in mind, the only responsible thing for Kim to do was celebrate her birthday at home, which she did. An inside source told People that “She’s celebrating at home with all the kids. Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he’s in the house still.” They further added that Kim “is in good spirits.”

Kim broadcasted her celebrations on her Instagram story, clinking a glass with her appointed “dates,” Brian Brady and Zach Baus, saying, “Cheers to 45!” Kim posted another message on her story, thanking everyone for the birthday wishes, with Stevie Nicks’ iconic track Edge of Seventeen playing in the background.

Considering the Biermann twins celebrated Mother’s Day with Kim, it only makes sense they’d celebrate her birthday as well. Brielle Biermann wrote in a post of her own, “Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much! Have the best day ever!” and in a follow-up post, “Best mom ever.” Ariana Biermann just as well said on her IG story, “Happy birthday to my best friend. The hottest mom!!!!”

The twins had already made it pretty clear whose side they were on in these proceedings, what with Brielle unfollowing her father in the midst of the drama. Regardless of all the pointed fingers, everyone deserves to have a happy birthday.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KROY SHOULD’VE BEEN INCLUDED IN THE CELEBRATIONS? DO YOU THINK HIS DAUGHTERS ARE RIGHT TO CELEBRATE WITH KIM?