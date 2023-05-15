Kim Zolciak Celebrates Mother’s Day with the Twins Amid Custody Feud with Kroy Biermann

It’s hard to believe that in the year 2023, Kim Zolciak is still impacting the current cycle of Real Housewives of Atlanta. To be fair, Kim’s bombshell divorce news from Kroy Biermann has nothing to do with the RHOA Season 15 storylines. Wig hasn’t held a peach in her hand in ages, and there are more than a few reasons for that. It just so happens that Kim and Kroy’s split coincides with the start of a highly-anticipated new season. Lucky them.

Kim and Kroy’s divorce is bound to be a mess. The pair built a family together on an alleged mountain of financial deception. Kim and Kroy’s tax problems are only the most recent of their money woes, and the divorce will make it even more complicated.

Despite the divorce woes, Kim is still doing what she does best — performing for Instagram. It’s no surprise that the mom of an entire minivan’s worth of children would show up and show out on social media for Mother’s Day. The RHOA alum wasn’t going to let anything stop her social media antics — even a custody battle with Kroy.

Kim was all smiles shortly after the divorce news broke

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share photos in praise of her children over Mother’s Day weekend. The photos show Kim cuddled up with her two nine-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane, whom she shares with Kroy. The kids’ dad didn’t make any appearances in Kim’s short and sweet IG Story, but did we really expect him to?

The word on the street is that Kroy is demanding primary custody of the four kids he shares with Kim. Obviously, this isn’t going to make the C-list Momager happy whatsoever. It’s looking like this will be an arduous and toxic divorce that we’ll likely get to see play out on our social media feeds. What a world.

