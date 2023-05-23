Vanderpump Rules Star Charli Burnett Slams ‘Dumb’ Raquel Leviss: ‘I’ve Been Your Friend’

Vanderpump Rules has been more than an obsession since the shocking Scandoval storyline began unraveling several weeks ago. Tom Sandoval proved he’s the No. 1 Worst Guy in the Group after cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. The entire mess has been almost too much to watch unfold, making Season 10 absolute must-watch TV.

One person who has been on the sidelines during this season of Pump Rules is Charli Burnett. Charli is a newbie who, in my opinion, is totally underrated. She should move to Charleston to be on Southern Hospitality, as those party people are more her speed. Bottom line – we just need more of her on Bravo, ASAP.

Charli has only really been featured in VPR scenes where she’s shown being a good friend to Raquel. Obviously, this was before everyone knew the truth about Scandoval, so she has a lot to look back on in hindsight. Charli recently appeared on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast to talk VPR and throw some shade at Miss Rachel.

Charli is watching Vanderpump Rules with fresh eyes

Despite being buddy-buddy with Raquel, it didn’t take long for Charli to see her true colors as a friend. On the podcast, Charli recalled an unlucky birthday celebration when she was still friends with Rachel. Apparently, Raquel was more worried about riding with Sandoval than she was about her friend’s bad day. Sounds about Rachel.

Anyway, Charli (thankfully) didn’t hold back. “I’ve been your friend when you’ve been a dumb b–ch on TV,” Charli said. “You’re going to look like a dumb bitch on TV from just the [Tom] Schwartz thing.” Yes girl, read her lame self down.

Charli went on to discuss how Raquel and Schwartz’s hookup was just mean, and that was before we all knew the extent of Raquel’s treachery. “I know we’re on reality TV. I know there has to be views for stuff, but at the end of the day, there’s a moral compass,” Charli said. Say it again for the two weirdos having an affair under Galaxy lights in the back. Give me more Charli in the next era of VPR and less of the Toms, please.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

