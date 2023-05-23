Ariana Madix Clarifies She Is NOT Moving Out of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval

Dipping out, Raquel Leviss style.

In Vanderpump Rules terms, that means you thought she left, based on the verbiage, but she really just stuck around. In Raquel’s case in particular, she also showed up massively disheveled and late to work the next day.

So Ariana Madix did a fun play on the sloppy term Tom Sandoval used to evade detection after cheating with Raquel on “hot tub night.” At first, it seemed that Ariana had finally moved out of the house she still shares with her ex-boyfriend. But now, it’s clear that she has indeed “dipped out,” according to Sandoval’s use of the term. It was all an elaborate ruse to garner interest in a supposed new partnership.

Ariana hints at a partnership with a personal finance company

On Monday, a U-Haul truck was photographed outside Ariana’s home. The Something About Her founder was spotted with friends packing up the vehicle. The boxes being moved were labeled “finances.” Luggage was also spotted. The group then met the U-Haul at a location roughly 15 minutes away from the Valley Village house she bought with Sandoval in 2019.

Ariana also took to her social media and posted a selfie in front of some of the boxes. She was noticeably wearing a sweatshirt with SoFi, the logo of a personal finance company on it. “Ready to dip out,” the VPR star captioned the Instagram Story.

VPR fans reacted enthusiastically. Ariana, understandably, does not want to share a house with her ex. And she expressed her desire to move while on her comeback appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“My plan is to sell the house,” she told WWHL host Andy Cohen. Despite still living under the same roof, Ariana and Sandoval, “do not interact on any level.”

Ariana added, “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible. And I want to move on.”

Fans got a little more clarity about the supposed move the following day. An ad on Ariana’s Instagram Story indicated that she has not yet left the residence.

“I’m moving up, not out,” she said. “Well not yet at least. It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very very soon.”

So it seems that Ariana’s followers were taken for a ride. Along with whatever was packed into the U-Haul. Yet the reality TV darling is unlikely to get any flack for the ruse. That girl isn’t splitting the bills with anyone now. So who could fault her for any business partnership she signed up for?

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

