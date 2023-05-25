Melissa Gorga Is ‘Insecure’ for Taking ‘Chosen Family’ Comments as a Dig, Says Teresa Giudice

Although the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is nearing its end, that doesn’t mean they aren’t going out without a bang.

The season finale, which aired recently on Bravo, was the ultimate showdown between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Of course, this pair of sisters have had their fair share of arguments throughout the seasons. From stripper gate to sprinkle cookies to actual fights, it seemed like there was no hope for this family, and this season proved that.

After the Gorgas and Giudices almost came to blows while filming, Joe Gorga and Melissa decided it would be best for them to skip Teresa and Luis Ruelas‘ wedding. During the ceremony, Tre gave a shoutout to her friends and her “chosen family” for showing up for her big day. Immediately, reports began swirling, claiming that Tre was taking a direct dig at her brother; however, according to the Jersey OG, they couldn’t be further from the truth.

Tre calls Melissa “insecure”

During episodes of Watch What Happens Live and the RHONJ After Show, Teresa clarified what her chosen family comments really meant.

According to the reality star, whoever showed up to celebrate her and Luis that day was her chosen family. “That’s how I felt,” she said. “Everyone there — they were my chosen family.”

“Family’s here, and everyone else here is my chosen family. And I love that,” she continued.

Dolores Catania, one of Tre’s longtime friends and Real Housewives co-star, said, “I didn’t see it as a dig at all,” to which Teresa replied, “Yeah, that’s not a dig.”

“And even if they take that as a dig … it’s very insecure,” Teresa finished.

Despite Tre’s denial, that doesn’t mean fans are buying her story. Both families have put each other through the wringer in the press. From outrageous accusations to heartbreaking revelations, seeing these two in such a low place is disheartening. However, for fans of the show, this comes as no surprise at all.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

