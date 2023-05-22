Teresa Giudice Denies Direct Digs at Joe and Melissa Gorga With ‘Chosen Family’ RHONJ Speeches

Is it a dig? Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey is giving us the “God’s honest truth,” and she says it isn’t. She said that it’s not aimed at brother Joe Gorga, and sis in-law Melissa Gorga in ALL the chosen family talk. Is that really true? Tre has a way of digging when she’s not.

She said her sis-in-law (not Melissa) gave a speech at a communion about family there, BUT indicated everyone present else was chosen family. That’s lovely, but it doesn’t sound like what Teresa said. She referenced her chosen family, but didn’t include the family family, and that is truly where the issue lies.

Don’t mind Tre

Don’t mind Tre because she says she doesn’t mean anything by it. She said that the communion speech moved her so much she knew she wanted to use it. Well, she did use it. Sort of. But seriously, how many times have you heard a speech and said I am going to use that? Speeches are a one and done.

Who is the perp behind calling it a dig? Margaret Josephs, the pot stirrer. She does make a good scapegoat, doesn’t she Tre. Especially after the last couple seasons. It really beefs up Margs’ rep as New Jersey’s bone collector.

Even though WWHL guest, Leslie Bibb agreed Tre had adopted her chosen family, Tre maintained that she has room for both. But even Rachel Fuda said on WWHL that the omission appeared intentional, and the convo Tre had with Luis was the lead up to that conclusion.

Tre’s not stupid. But she plays a pseudo-airhead on TV. She has to know by now she’s affecting people with what she does, and does not say. Otherwise, all the housewives would go around dropping bomb after bomb and walk away saying it didn’t happen.

At the Season 12 reunion, Melissa told Teresa, “I think you should remember what family is?” I think there is a little kettle, pot, black there. But the pain/blame is on both sides.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday nights on Bravo. The nuptials are finally here!

TELL US – DIG OR NO DIG? ONE OF MANY OR THE FIRST? WHO IS THE REAL NEW JERSEY POT STIRRER?