Teresa Giudice Launches Paid ‘VIP Experience’ for Real Housewives of New Jersey Fans

Have you ever wondered what hanging out with Teresa Giudice would be like? Do you want to pay for the opportunity to agree with everything she says or otherwise face her wrath?

Well friends, this is your lucky day! Break open that piggy bank because Tre wants to hang out with someone who has enough money to participate in her new financial venture. Stand by because Teresa announced an exciting experience for Real Housewives of New Jersey fans.

Tre has a deal for you!

It’s FINALLY here!! ✨ The VIP Giudice Experience ✨ https://t.co/D66F5QbdNz

LINK IN BIO



We are NOW LIVE!! Get in now for 50% off



And be entered to WIN an all-expense paid trip to New Jersey, a $1000 shopping spree and dinner with me at you guessed it… the infamous Lu… pic.twitter.com/m32vc0Kpww — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) May 18, 2023

Wow, dreams really do come true. Now regular people will be afforded the benefits of being just like Teresa if they join her special club of “kick-ass women.” She revealed the amazing news in a Tweet. The caption read, “We are NOW LIVE!! Get in now for 50% off.” Okay, but 50% off of what exactly?

There’s also a handy website to not answer how much it costs to be kick-ass unless you submit your email address and join. I was personally unable to commit, but please let me know how it goes.

Additionally, you’ll get the chance to meet her. “And be entered to WIN an all-expense paid trip to New Jersey, a $1000 shopping spree and dinner with me at you guessed it… the infamous Lu Nello’s where I flipped the table!”

Table flipping and does the lucky winner also get called a prostitution whore? The tease continued, “I wanted to do something truly special for those who have supported me most! I can’t wait to continue growing this beautiful community! This is just the beginning, Love, love, love! XO LINK IN BIO.”

Should you decide to enter any personal information into a website that Luis Ruelas might have access to, you’ll have tons of benefits. You can “watch exclusive content where Teresa shares her insights on fitness, fashion, entrepreneurship, cooking, and family.”

I’m definitely taking advice from someone who went to jail for fraud and half the people in her family don’t speak to her. But wait, there’s more! Also, the fortunate ones will be able to connect “with other kick-ass women inside the platform.” And finally, how could someone live without discounts on all of Teresa’s products?

If you’re “ready to be part of the family,” sign up now!

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c.

