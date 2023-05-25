Vanderpump Rules EP Alex Baskin Addresses Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumor

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about Scandoval, it’s Alex Baskin. For years, he has served as the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules. So, over the last few months, he’s had a front-row seat to the cheating scandal that rocked the nation.

As if the Scandoval saga needed more twists and turns, we’re all trying to find more. You can’t scroll through social media for more than a minute without stumbling across some conspiracy theory about Scandoval. Since Alex is so close to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and the rest of the VPR crew, there’s no one better to debunk the wild rumors and conspiracy theories that have been floating around social media.

He recently appeared at a press event alongside Lisa Vanderpump, and they spoke to Page Six about the rollercoaster season of Vanderpump Rules and the wild rumors floating around the web about the cast members. During the event, he addressed one of the stickiest rumors to come out of this whole thing — that Raquel has been secretly carrying Tom’s baby.

A baby on board?

Allegedly, Raquel has been spending time at a mental health treatment facility. However, one TikTok fan claimed to know Raquel’s sister and shared their theory that Raquel is actually staying out of the public eye to hide that she’s pregnant. The TikTok video has since been deleted, but the rumor stuck.

Although a Raquel and Sandoval baby would be a jaw-dropping plot twist, Alex shared that there is no truth to the rumor. Thank goodness, because some people genuinely thought the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion would have a surprise pregnancy announcement.

“The pregnancy one was wild,” Alex remarked during the press event. “She’s not pregnant by the way,” he confirmed, officially closing the door on the ongoing rumor.

Lisa chimed in, adding, “I think she’s off the grid. I respect that too.” She continued, “People need to go away. It has been a lot, so maybe she just needed to literally retreat and get herself together.”

Alex and Lisa admitted that they hadn’t been in direct contact with Raquel. However, they received reports from those around her that she was “doing well.”

Alex shared, “We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

Although there won’t be a surprise pregnancy announcement during the three-part reunion, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo. Here’s what went down at Part 1 of the epic reunion.

