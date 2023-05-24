Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex While She Was Sleeping Under the Same Roof

Happy part one of Vanderpump Rules Reunion Day to all who celebrate! And by the ratings, that would be a lot of you. After an amazing Season 10 for production and life-altering for others, we are on the final pass of this stormy landing.

Before the official mudslinging begins, Ariana Madix made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. She definitely dropped some details on Tom Sandoval’s inability to stop dropping his pants.

Sandoval went full circle

In a new tidbit, Arianna said Sandoval took notes from a previous Jax Taylor incident. Apparently, he banged Rachel Raquel Leviss in her home, while she was asleep in another room.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” Ariana shared. I wonder if they watched Drive during this incredibly bold act.

Tom and Raquel’s passion play wasn’t just saved for the bedroom, they romped around all over the place. The evening they delved into biblical knowledge of their naughty parts, they “’f–ked in [Raquel’s] car.'” This would have been around when Ariana’s dog died.

This seems less about any desire for Raquel and more about Tom’s willingness to participate in dangerous games. Sandoval was probably turned on by the threat of being discovered, rather than compromised by Raquel’s clever personality. As for Raquel, I guess she went along with it because her moon was crooked or something equally unexplainable.

Everything comes to a head tonight because it’s finally time. Part one of the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion will begin TONIGHT at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOM WANTED TO GET CAUGHT? WILL YOU BE ATTENDING ANY PUMP RULES WATCH PARTIES? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL BE REVEALED IN PART ONE OF THE REUNION?