Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix Confront the Toms in Vanderpump Rules Reunion Preview

The first episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion post-Scandoval feels like it should warrant a national holiday. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will have to answer for their months-long affair and deception of our queen, Ariana Madix. The reunion is sure to be tense and full of emotions, and Bravo isn’t shy about teasing fans for it.

Both Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have a whole lot of explaining to do at the upcoming Pump Rules reunion. Thankfully, Ariana and her crew of supporters aren’t holding back. We can expect Lala Kent to pop off a few times, but Katie Maloney has her own cloud of anger that’s been brewing. Now, in a recent teaser for the reunion, we can see Tequila Katie so eloquently release that wrath.

Vanderpump Rules reunion is the sacrifice of the Toms

In the short clip, Katie was asked about her agreement with Schwartz about not hooking up with anyone in the friend group. As expected, Schwartz tried to defend making out with Raquel and make Katie look like the bad guy. He claimed there was a double standard in their post-divorce friendship, and no one’s buying it. “Darling, you’re not a victim in this,” Katie said. It’s like poetry to my ears.

For some reason, Sandoval was asked to weigh in on Katie and Schwartz’s agreement. Ariana, thankfully, butted in. “You think it’s perfectly appropriate to f–k one of my closest girlfriends, so I think it’s a silly question to ask you,” Ariana said. For once, Sandoval was speechless.

Raquel was behind-the-scenes watching the showdown on stage and had the AUDACITY to roll her eyes. I can’t wait to see Katie, Ariana, and all of the Vanderpump Rules stars on the right side of history tear Raquel down with the Toms. And then once it’s all done, I hope Ariana and Katie can sit back, enjoy one of their own sandwiches, and laugh at the foolishness of their exes.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

