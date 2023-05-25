Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 2 Release Date and Time

The time has finally come. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has delved into the Scandoval that rocked America. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were finally put under the spotlight for their actions. Shamefully, the latter didn’t seem at all apologetic for her actions. The former was simply annoyed that his partner of almost a decade, Ariana Madix, had found out. There are still many questions to answer, and that’s what the two are facing now the reunion has come around. This is when you can watch the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, Part 2, on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, Part 2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9pm E.T on Bravo.

It will serve as the second of three reunion episodes. Longer, uncut versions of the reunion episodes will also be available to stream after the original broadcasts, exclusive to Peacock in the United States, and hayu in the United Kingdom.

The reunion started off hot, and didn’t slow down. It even saw Lala Kent call out Lisa Vanderpump for continuously jumping into the conversation to defend the lying worm, Sandoval. There were threats, and almost a brawl, as James Kennedy unleashed a tirade of insults against the man he formerly thought of as a big brother. As a viewer, it was awesome to watch go down. Probably the best thing Bravo has put out, at least in recent memory. But for those people in the room? The intensity was probably on a level unlike anything they had ever experienced.

In next week’s episode, Scheana Shay will be sent off the set. Snakey Rachel got a restraining order, which means they can’t be in the same room. While we will lose Scheana reading Rach for filth, I’m sure the others, such as Katie Maloney, will fill in for her.