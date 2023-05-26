Lisa Hochstein Accused of Verbally Assaulting and Shoving Estranged Husband Lenny Hochstein

Relationship drama seems to be happening everywhere and there’s no shortage on Real Housewives of Miami. Lisa Hochstein is divorcing her physician-husband Lenny Hochstein and it’s becoming clear why they won’t share 50th-anniversary photos.

Both have participated in the mutual bashing of the other. Lenny was accused of being unfaithful while Lisa was accused of bleeding his wallet dry. The court trips are frequent; recently, Lenny said Lisa illegally bugged his car and Lisa feels unsupported financially. Now things have gotten worse. According to Page Six, Lisa might have gotten a little handsy. Maybe. Allegedly.

Keep your hands to yourself, everybody

Lenny has a brand new stack of papers to submit. He did so after Lisa supposedly went off on a “tirade” against him when he entered their marital home. She allegedly attacked him verbally and the incident involved “pushing.”

When he went to their house and visited their former bedroom to collect mail from his usual spot, Lisa was less than pleased. The documents state, “Upon entering the master bedroom, [Lisa] suddenly ran out of her combined bathroom and closet and surprised [Lenny] by engaging in a verbal tirade demanding to know why [Lenny] had entered the master bedroom.”

I know things can get emotional when dealing with situations like this. Often people are already operating on a passionate hair trigger. The papers further allege, “[Lisa] started pushing [Lenny] physically which caused him to retreat, and [Lisa] continued to pursue and follow [Lenny] while yelling at him.”

Lenny feels Lisa could have simply closed the door after he departed. Instead, she moved to “escalate” the situation and contacted the police. She then (allegedly) clocked him as the “aggressor” of the incident.

Lisa responds

Authorities did respond to the complaint. They confirmed there was “insufficient probable cause” to haul either of them to jail over the matter. Lisa made a statement and said, “As we will make clear in our response filing, there is a long history of me having to call the police because of Lenny’s behavior.”

She added, “On this occasion, he entered my bedroom without my consent while I wasn’t yet fully dressed and refused to leave while calling me names in front of the children and taunting me.”

The court docs were filed per Lenny as part of an emergency motion for temporary full custody of their two children. In Lenny’s opinion because of Lisa’s ALLEGED “behavior,” the kids should be with him. He was willing to offer Lisa scheduled visits.

The judge disagreed and ruled against Lenny’s request for a hearing. Lenny further claims not to know what “issues” are impacting Lisa’s actions, but he feels it’s due to the discovery of the listening devices she allegedly planted on his car. Lisa has denied those accusations as well.

As always, Team Kids.

