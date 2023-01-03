Lisa Hochstein Posts Video Of Her Confronting Lenny Hochstein And Katharina Mazepa At Miami Club

Is it Thursday yet? That’s my constant refrain as I patiently wait for another bombshell episode of Real Housewives of Miami to drop. The show is must-watch TV for many reasons, including the contentious divorce between Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein. Lenny’s approach to splitting from the mother of his children to date an Instagram model half his age is just despicable. Thankfully, the RHOM ladies have Lisa’s back every step of the way as she battles the Big Bad “Boob God.”

It’s honestly disgusting to watch Lenny try to paint himself as the victim after seeing the way he treats his soon-to-be ex-wife. Even his side piece Katharina Marezpa somehow thinks she can gain sympathy by portraying Lisa as a bully. Yeah, this coming from someone who was once Lisa’s No. 1 Fan. Nice try. I’m glad to see Lisa not hold back as Lenny tries to strip away nearly every aspect of her adult life. She has to stand up for herself and is doing so swimmingly.

One of the most shocking moments from RHOM has been when Lisa explained to Lenny’s own mother what happened when she ran into him and Katharina at a club. Recently, Lisa decided to let us see it for ourselves, according to Page Six. Lisa recently reposted an Instagram Story of footage she took confronting her husband and his flavor of the week. The flash illuminates the pathetic pair in a dark and crowded nightclub. BTW, all of this went down on Mothers’ Day weekend, just to rub salt in the wound.

In the video, Lenny tries to ask Lisa what she’s doing filming them. Isn’t it obvious? She’s exposing your sleazy self. C’mon Lenny, aren’t you a doctor? The worst part is seeing Katharina lick her lips in response to Lisa’s outrage at the display. Again, does Katharina actually think that stealing LENNY from his family is a MAJOR WIN?? Katharina is actually doing charity work by keeping Lenny away from other women, at least for a hot minute. It’s classic mean-girl behavior, but she is getting her karma by having to be in a public relationship with a man like Lenny. Lisa just needs to keep going out with Larsa Pippen and move on to the next.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT LISA POSTED THE FOOTAGE OF LENNY AND HIS GIRLFRIEND? WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT KATHARINA LICKING HER LIPS IN THE VIDEO?

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Peacock]