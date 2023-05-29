Dolores Catania Details Accident in Paul Connell’s Rolls Royce

What’s yours is mine. Dolores Catania has been quietly upping her game. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is obviously very happy with her boyfriend Paul Connell. Whatever the dynamic they’ve got going is working wonders for her.

The Irish native has been talking about engagement. He claimed to have already bought the ring during a recent RHONJ episode. Regardless, of when and where they become betrothed, the couple has lived together for some time. Paul’s sleek and modern home was featured at the season finale party. Needless to say, the cast was very impressed.

But no one talked about the cars. Apparently, Paul is the proud owner of a fleet of luxury vehicles. But Paul is not one to brag. And it seems Dolores’ car getting totaled is the only reason the collection came to light.

Jeff Lewis, another car enthusiast, wanted to know more about the occupants of Paul’s garage. He had the opportunity to find out when Dolores and Paul appeared on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live show.

Paul has five luxury vehicles

Dolores told Jeff that she had not gotten another car after her Porsche was stolen and left totaled on the side of the road in Linden, New Jersey. Why bother, when her boyfriend is the proud owner of five luxury vehicles?

Paul’s many automobiles

Paul seemed embarrassed to admit to the number. At first, he said, “A couple, yeah.” Dolores had to encourage him. She said, “No one thinks you’re a bragger. We’re pulling it out of you.”

Jeff joked, “Yeah, this is not a relatable show. It never has been.” Finally, Paul responded, “I have two Rolls-Royce, yeah.” There is an Aston Martin Vantage, as well as a Land Rover.

Dolores confirmed that she drives Paul’s convertible Rolls-Royce or the Land Rover. She filmed RHONJ while in the latter vehicle. And apparently, there was a collision shortly before filming wrapped. “I smashed it on the way to the scene. The whole side of it,” Dolores admitted.

“It was funny. I was on the phone with my mom, you know, speakerphone and I’m like, ‘Oh shit. I just hit the guardrail. Sorry.’ and then I just kept talking. And then when I got there, both tires’ rims were ruined, the whole side of the car, yeah.”

It cost Paul $40,000 to repair. But “that’s not a lot,” according to Dolores. She added, “He was so nice about it though. I’m like, ‘Paul, I have something to tell you.'” Paul’s first concern was safety. “As long as no one’s hurt,” Dolores said was his response.

Well, as Jeff said, this is not a relatable show with average people. Blinking away a $40k expense is something only the 1% can enjoy. But this group is, at least, an entertaining group of one-percenters.

