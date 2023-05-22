Jacqueline Laurita ‘Would Love’ Melissa Gorga To Leave Real Housewives of New Jersey

I would love for Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice to take a pause from Real Housewives of New Jersey. We all want things. But this is about RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita and her two cents.

On an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Jacqueline shared her thoughts on who should stay and who should go amid the never-ending conflict between Teresa and Melissa. I’ll give you one guess who Jacqueline wants off.

Jac is back on active duty

Jacqueline is clocking in after a recent reconciliation with Teresa and doing her civil duties. She said, “I would love to see Melissa and Joe [Gorga] off the show.” So she can get back in there? No, it’s so Tre can be her authentic self. “I would love to see Teresa being old Teresa when she’s not under all that stress and be the fun Teresa everyone fell in love with.”

Remind me of when Joe and Melissa forced Tre to commit crimes that might have given her “stress.” Jac believes being on the defensive because of her brother and SIL have made Teresa not so fun.

Thankfully, she crawled out of Tre’s backside long enough to reflect on the pros of Melissa leaving. “The fans love her [Teresa], she’s their money maker.” Jacqueline continued, “I would keep Teresa on and remove the brother, and let her be the old Teresa.” Well, the “old” Teresa went to jail. Jac also said she doesn’t think Melissa adds anything to the show. I appreciate an excellent suck-up, but this is too much.

“Teresa’s like a real character. She says funny things. She’s got all these kids. I just feel in a new marriage you would see the old fun Teresa if Melissa and Joe were gone.” Sure, Jan. Jacqueline also loathes Melissa’s lack of loyalty. “I hate how Melissa tries to say, ‘we did it for Teresa.’ You didn’t do it for Teresa because you were still behind the scenes talking sh-t about Teresa.”

Who’s gonna tell Jac to watch the season and see who is talking what sh-t? “You did it for the viewers to look at you as if you are loyal to Teresa but behind the scenes, you’re talking shit to Kathie [Wakile] to me,” she explained.

Again, how is this any different than Tre talking smack about her brother’s wife for the past 836 years? Jacqueline also said any chance Melissa can get to make Tre look bad, she takes it. Perhaps, but Tre doesn’t need anyone’s help making her look bad these days because she has Luis Ruelas for that.

Clearly, Jacqueline received her orders and she did her best to carry them out. Hopefully, she received more compensation than one of Teresa’s cookbooks for her efforts.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JACQUELINE? DO YOU WANT MELISSA OR TERESA TO TAKE A PAUSE FOR THE CAUSE?