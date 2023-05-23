RHONJ Reunion Rumors: Teresa Giudice Believes Joe Gorga Is ‘Part of the Reason’ Joe Giudice Went to Jail

The cards are falling everywhere on Real Housewives of New Jersey, as the show is officially on pause. There is considerable debate over who wins the title of Most Toxic between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas. We’re also debating how and why Joe Giudice went to the slammer.

Additionally, there seems to be a competition on who should stay and who should go on the main cast. AllAboutTRH kept tabs on the rumor mill since the explosive RHONJ reunion was filmed and shared all of the good details on their podcast.

It’s giving threat level midnight

After shooting the reunion in April and causing Andy Cohen to go temporarily insane, numerous interesting details have emerged. They mostly surround Joe Gorga and his endless battle with Teresa that began in approximately 1066 AD.

Why we are still questioning these things when all I want to know is why Luis Ruelas got a pass for wearing Nonno’s outfits to bed? Anyway, Jacqueline Laurita’s name was mentioned during the reunion a couple of times. You might know Jac is back on active duty since reconciling with Tre.

Basically, Teresa said at the reunion that Jacqueline snitched on Joe [Gorga]. She said he was talking with Juicy Joe’s ex-business partner, which impacted Joe’s voyage to jail and beyond. Did Gorga also fudge Giudice’s paperwork?

An insider at the reunion had info. “The reunion was chaotic. There was a point that Jacqueline Laurita gets brought up, and Teresa Giudice reveals that Jacqueline told her that Joe Gorga would speak to Joe Giudice’s ex-partner, and he is part of the reason that Joe Giudice went to jail.” Remember kids, it’s anyone’s fault EXCEPT Teresa and her ex.

Jac allegedly conveniently confirmed this piece of info when she and Tre kissed and made up. Andy questioned Teresa on whether or not she believed Jacqueline. Teresa “told Andy that she did because her brother hated Joe and that maybe he didn’t mean to hurt Teresa, but he hated Joe, and that’s why he did it.”

To be fair, if Tre said she didn’t believe Jacqueline’s admission, the games would have stopped. The deflection would have stopped. And someone might have to take responsibility for their actions.

Jac has been busy!

But it wasn’t over for Jacqueline. Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa had a word prior to the reunion. Jackie provided Melissa with some interesting text messages between herself and Jacqueline that were not very complimentary of Teresa. The conversation occurred before Jac and Tre planned resolved their conflict, so they would be rendered obsolete.

The texts were allegedly comprised of everyone whining about how awful Teresa is. Historically Teresa has turned on everyone at some time. But this is a big deal because the exchange was meant to be “private.”

The source said, “These texts were private, but Jackie is so desperate to see them on the Real Housewives of New Jersey that during the reunion, she sends all these text messages to Melissa so that Melissa can blindside Teresa with them at the reunion.”

Are we really going to act like these reunions aren’t a place of mess and low standards? The source continued, “And that’s exactly what Melissa did. Melissa doesn’t like the fact that Teresa and Jacqueline have moved on and are now on good terms.” Who has even thought of Jac since she left the show?

In conclusion, the insider feels Tre and Jac really got one over on Melissa. “Teresa could care less of what Jacqueline had said about her when they weren’t in a good place. Teresa wasn’t phased. She didn’t care. She doesn’t care what Jacqueline said about her when they weren’t friends because Teresa also spoke badly of Jacqueline during that time as well.”

That’s quite a lengthy denial of not caring about something.

