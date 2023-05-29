Lala Kent Defends Bruised Lips After Adding Filler

Nothing to hide. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has had work done. And always operated with transparency on the matter. The reality TV star admitted to using fillers and Botox as far back as 2017. At the time, she swore off using more fillers on her lips.

But now, times, and her look has changed. Aging has a funny way of changing celebrities’ minds about getting work done. And the mother of one is no different. No judgment here though. Just like anyone, Lala needs a little pampering once in a while.

Lala is expecting haters to remark on her ‘touch up’

Friday was the day for a “touch-up.” Lala posted a now-deleted video to Instagram and it was immediately apparent that she had had work done recently. As in, she was sporting a “bruised” pout.

Lala addressed the inevitable right away. “I don’t need anyone saying, ‘Stop touching your face,’ and ‘you look so much better in Season 4,’” she said in her video.

“Like, didn’t we all look so much better when we were like 23 [and] 24?” the Give Them Lala podcast host added. “We was all hitting different.” In a message to haters, Lala called out potential hypocrites who have a “problem” with how she looks, yet get work done on their own visage.

“Don’t worry who touches mine because what my face is poked with does not affect you whatsoever,” she challenged.

Lala doesn’t care what you think …

Of course, Lala is a known celebrity. And followers will have an opinion on her choices. Yet the outspoken celebrity won’t be bothered by comments. “I don’t care what your face looks like,” Lala added. “Don’t care about what mine looks like.”

Sometimes the star admitted to being heavy-handed on the procedures. She told Juicy Scoop podcast host Heather McDonald that she perfected “the craft” after numerous instances of overdoing her face.

Additionally, “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection,” she explained.

Lala took a break from plastic surgery while pregnant with her daughter Ocean. She recalled getting compliments on her look during that break, though it was an adjustment for the former SUR employee. “I do look in the mirror [now] and go, ‘What is this? Why is my face moving?’” she said in a January 2022 episode.

That said, Lala and her face have been very animated during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Furthermore, she is not letting a single comment from Tom Sandoval slide without a retort.

Catch Part Two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion on May 31 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S FILLERS? DO YOU THINK FANS SHOULD BE COMMENTING? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER VIDEO?