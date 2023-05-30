Bachelor Stars Fly to Italy for Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart’s Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing, and many are happily participating in the festivities! Yes, true love is in the air for many Bachelor stars these days. While relationships are always abounding for reality TV stars, this one seems to have a nice little bow on it as Andi Dorfman is officially tying the knot with Blaine Hart.

Andi’s had it a little rough as a member of the Bachelor family, so it’s nice to see her finally getting her due. She’s always been very self-aware, always attributing her station to the show, but never backing down from criticizing it either, like when she slammed the two Bachelorettes concept.

For a long time, it seemed that Andi might be the bridesmaid and never the bride. With her involvement in the franchise, she attended the wedding of previous stars like Amanda Stanton. But now, it’s Andi’s time to shine, and she won’t have to be the only star celebrating.

The Bachelorettes are ready to party!

Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Amanda, among other Bachelor alums, have all arrived in Italy to celebrate Andi with one another. Tayshia showcased the Italy adventures on her Instagram, showing off food, drinks, views from balconies and roads, and of course, a good time spent with other Bachelor stars.

Just as Andi told Us Weekly, “I think the show just, like, instantly creates this connection and introduction almost. And then the more you get to know people you’re like, ‘Oh wow. I really like this person not even related to the show,’ which is cool. It brings you together.”

And bring people together it does, with Hannah commenting on the post, “The best girls trip with you!” Amanda also commented, saying, “It’s the blue drink for me.” Tayshia might also have marriage on the horizon, but until then, she seems all too happy to celebrate with Andi.

