Not all reality TV romances stand the test of time. Over the years, fans have watched Bravo stars fall in love but they have also seen relationships and marriages crumble. From cheating scandals to legal drama, here are the top four most shocking Bravo breakups.

4. Dorinda Medley & John Mahdessian (Real Housewives of New York)

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley surprised fans when she called it quits with her long-time boyfriend John Mahdessian in 2019 after seven years of dating.

Dorinda opened up about her “terrible” split from John in a May 2020 episode of Real Housewives of New York. “The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it’s terrible,” she said in the episode. “Endings are painful, but they’re sometimes good and healthy and needed.’

Dorinda explained that she felt she needed to rip the bandaid off when it came to her relationship with John. “I have a feeling if I didn’t do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?” she shared.

3. Ramona & Mario (Real Housewives of New York)

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer and her ex-husband Mario Singer were once regarded as one of the strongest couples in the Real Housewives franchise. However, their fairytale romance came to a halt after Ramona discovered her husband had been unfaithful during their marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Ramona revealed in her 2015 memoir “Life on the Ramona Coaster,” that Mario began having an affair in the summer of 2013. The Bravo star wrote that she started to become suspicious of her husbands’s whereabouts after he told her he needed to move out of their New York City residence “for a while.” Ramona wrote that she asked Mario if he was involved with another woman but he denied having an affair.

In the fall of 2013, Mario’s cheating came to light after a friend of Ramona’s confirmed her suspicion. “I remember walking along Park Avenue with one of my good friends, before going to therapy one day, and she said to me, ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this, but I think you need to know,’ she paused and then said slowly, ‘I think Mario has been seeing another woman,'” Ramona wrote in her book, Us Weekly reported.

Mario later admitted to the affair during one of the couple’s therapy sessions. In January 2014, three months after Ramona learned about Mario’s cheating, she filed for divorce, Life & Style reported.

The “Ageless” founder spoke about ending her 22-year marriage in an August 2014 interview with People, calling her ex’s behavior “embarrassing.”

“I tried to make my marriage work because I have strong values and I believe that people make mistakes,” she told the outlet. “But you reach a point where you realize the other person isn’t putting in as much effort as you are.”

“Mario’s behavior is embarrassing to me and my daughter,” she added. “I’m not some pushover. I’m a strong, successful woman. I need someone who is going to treat me with love and respect.”

2. Scandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Vanderpump Rules is pretty much the number one topic on Bravo fans’ minds as of late, thanks to Tom Sandoval. In early March 2023, news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with her close friend Raquel Leviss.

The cheating scandal, which fans refer to as “Scandoval,” played out on the drama-filled May 17 season finale of Vanderpump Rules, giving fans an inside look at Tom and Ariana’s breakup.

There was crying, yelling, and once again, Raquel’s galaxy lights made an appearance. It was a perfect episode.

1. Erika & Tom (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Fans were surprised when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage but fans couldn’t have anticipated the amount of secrets hidden within Erika’s seemingly perfect marriage.

Turns out, Erika’s attorney husband, who was known as a “champion for the little guy” and who often took on cases helping vulnerable people get compensation, was withholding millions of dollars in settlement money, according to CNBC.

CNBC reported in March 2023 that Tom is facing “hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits alleging fraud” and his firm has gone bankrupt. The scandal even inspired a 2021 Hulu documentary titled “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

Since her split from Tom, Bravo fans have pressed Erika about her involvement in her husband’s business dealings but the “Pretty Mess” singer has continued to assert her innocence.

TELL US-WHICH BRAVO BREAKUP DO YOU THINK WAS THE MOST SURPRISING?