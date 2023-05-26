Tom Sandoval Attacks Female Journalist for Daring To Have an Opinion

Oh, how the moderately mighty have fallen. Once a popular and motivated member of the Vanderpump Rules family, and now struggling to repair a now heavily-tarnished image.

But what we aren’t going to do, Tom Sandoval is attack more women. I would say Tom has reached his quota until about 2027 whilst attempting to defend himself from a massive community of females rallying around Ariana Madix. Hey baby, this is fame, this is what you wanted.

A large population has become invested in Scandoval, due to the subject matter and sheer audacity of its players. Celebrities have commented. Fans have literally driven it. And as the drama plays out in the media, writers share their thoughts as well. Because … it’s their job.

Stephanie McNeal, an Editor over at Glamour, wrote a piece on Tom. It didn’t detail his lack of moral compass or question his choice of footwear. Stephanie was more concerned about what Tom has done to white nail polish lovers across the nation. And that, my friends, is what really set him off.

It’s not about the polish

Images: @tomsandoval1 via Instagram

The low go lower, I guess. After the article published, Sandoval took to his Insta Stories to call Stephanie out by name and question her integrity as a writer. Really sir? He reduced himself to posting screenshots of her Instagram page and asking how she could possibly call herself a “Journalist.”

On one of the photos Tom shared this hot take, “With writing such a disgusting trashy hateful & bias article, how can u dare call urself a ‘Journalist’? ‘Rein’ [sic] of terror? I’m a human being and u don’t know me.” Wow. So much to work with here. I wonder if he wrote this on a 2001 Nokia Flip phone. Again Tom went on a television show and swang his wang around and no one is supposed to write about it? That’s not how any of this works.

Let’s play, how dare you call yourself a Scientist

Image: @tomsandoval1 via Instagram

Tom continued berating Stephanie by posting the definition of a journalist’s role. He highlighted “researching and writing informational news” as if he just ate. Which one of you is going to tell him the definition of “singer” is someone who can hold a note? Also the definition of “actor” would be a person with the ability to emote true feelings on camera.

It seems Tom is indeed going through troubling times, and we never want anyone to excessively suffer. But if the results of massive ratings and finally achieving a higher level of notoriety cause him to pounce on those writing about the downfall he caused, it might be time for a break.

Surely he didn’t mean to have such a visceral reaction to an article about white nail polish. And Tom will hopefully apologize to Stephanie for his outburst. Because a writer is probably not someone you want to piss off.

You can see Tom and his white nail polish on Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. It airs May 31, at 9/8c on Bravo.

